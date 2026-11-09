Which? Blind Taste Test Ranks Hotel Chocolat Hot Chocolate

Which? consumer group tested over 500 cups. Hotel Chocolat took top spot for luxury while own-brand won value in this comprehensive blind taste test.

Hotel Chocolat has been crowned the most luxurious hot chocolate in a rigorous new evaluation by the consumer advocacy group Which?. The brand's cocoa flakes, priced at £9.95 for a 280g pouch, secured the top position in a comprehensive blind taste test that evaluated over 500 cups across multiple quality metrics.

The Testing Methodology and Panel

Which? assembled a dedicated panel consisting of 68 hot chocolate enthusiasts to conduct this extensive sensory evaluation. To ensure impartial results, every cup was served in a private booth under blind tasting conditions. This strict protocol prevented tasters from being influenced by packaging, brand reputation, or price tags during the assessment process.

Also read I went on a blind date in front of 200 strangers

Each participant evaluated the beverages across a wide spectrum of sensory attributes. The scoring criteria included detailed analysis of flavour profiles, aroma intensity, visual appearance, and texture. Specific attention was paid to the balance between sweetness and bitterness, as well as the overall creaminess and mouthfeel of each drink.

Top Performer: Hotel Chocolat Premium Flakes

The Hotel Chocolat flakes emerged as the standout premium option in the rankings. Tasters described the drink as great-tasting and luxurious, noting a perfect balance between sweetness and bitterness. The product scored highly for its rich flavour and superior mouthfeel, with the majority of evaluators praising its velvety texture.

Advertisement

While the price point of £9.95 for 280g places it above average, the cost per serving calculates to just over £1. The product is widely available, sold in Hotel Chocolat retail stores, online via Ocado, and in selected supermarkets. Despite the premium positioning, the consensus indicated that the quality justified the expense for those seeking a high-end experience.

Best Value Winner and Mid-Range Contenders

An unnamed own-brand supermarket hot chocolate secured the accolade for great value. This product scored 69 percent and was praised for delivering brilliant taste on a budget. Priced at less than half the cost of most competitors in the test, it achieved a perfect level of creaminess and an impressive mouthfeel that rivalled more expensive brands.

Mid-range options showed varied results based on flavour intensity. Melt 70% Dark Hot Chocolate, priced at £12.99 for 250g, scored well on creaminess and was considered one of the best-looking drinks. Two-thirds of tasters found the colour just right. However, some reviewers found the bitterness too strong, making it a niche choice for dark chocolate lovers.

Another premium option, identified as the most expensive in the test, came in third place with a score of 65 percent. While it received good marks for appearance and a nice flavour, it was criticized for lacking the creamy texture of higher scorers. Just under half of the tasters deemed it not creamy enough, despite its high price tag.

Advertisement

Lower Scoring Brands and Market Implications

Lower-scoring products struggled to meet consumer expectations for richness. One brand scored 60 percent, with over half of the fans agreeing the flavour was too weak and needed to be sweeter. Another product at £5.95 for 225g scored 57 percent, dividing opinions as two-thirds felt it lacked sufficient sweetness and creaminess.

The test concluded with products scoring 54 percent, where tasters were notably unimpressed with bitter flavours. Two products, 72% Dark Chocolate Flakes and Tesco Finest Belgian 70% Dark Hot Chocolate Flakes, were excluded from the final rankings because they were unavailable at the time of testing. The results provide clear guidance for consumers navigating the crowded hot chocolate market during the cosy season.