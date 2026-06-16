Which? reveals supermarket promotions make full prices misleading for popular brands

Which? investigation finds branded groceries like Special K and Tropicana are on sale so often that full prices are almost never paid, exposing rotating discount cycles and extreme price fluctuations.

A new investigation by consumer advocacy group Which? has revealed that many popular branded grocery items are on sale so frequently that their full prices are effectively meaningless.

The study found that staples like Kellogg's Special K cereal, Tropicana orange juice, and Fox's chocolate biscuits are discounted at least 50% of the time across major UK supermarkets, with rotating cycles of three to four weeks. This means shoppers who pay full price are often overpaying, as the same product is likely on offer at another store.

Which? tracked prices over a year and discovered that Special K cereal was on promotion 51% of the time at Ocado, 50% at Tesco, and 48% at Waitrose. Even at Asda and Morrisons, where discounts were less frequent, the cereal was still on sale 29% of the year, dropping as low as £2.63. Tropicana orange juice (625g) was discounted to £3.50 or less 99% of the year across at least one major supermarket.

Similarly, Fox's chocolate biscuits were available for £1.50 or less 99% of the time at some retailer. The investigation also highlighted extreme price fluctuations, such as Muller yogurt costing £1 at Ocado and £2.90 at Waitrose, a 190% difference. Which? retail editor Reena Sewraz commented: 'Supermarkets are using dizzying pricing cycles to create a false sense of urgency, but our investigation blows the lid off these endless promotions.

When items like Tropicana and Special K are on sale nearly every single day of the year, the full price becomes entirely meaningless.

' She advises shoppers to ignore flashy promotions and instead focus on unit pricing, such as price per 100g or 100ml, to compare value. Which? also recommends tracking prices across multiple stores and stocking up when deals are good, as consistent tracking shows Asda is the cheapest baseline for branded items, while Sainsbury's and Tesco (without loyalty cards) are the most expensive.

The investigation also noted that supermarkets often obscure promotion end dates, using reversed dates, start dates, or coded month/year formats





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