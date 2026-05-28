Whippets: From 'Poor Man's Racehorse' to Family Pet

The whippet breed, once mainly kept by farmers and referred to as 'the poor man's racehorse', is now increasingly seen as a family pet. However, experts have warned that owning a whippet is not straightforward, as they can be prone to chasing and require early training.

Whippets have unexpectedly become one of the most popular dog breed s in the UK, with a surge in popularity. Celebrities like Gemma Collins, Jennifer Saunders, and Kit Harington are fans.

In 2025, an Italian whippet was named best in show at Crufts, setting the stage for an influx of the breed into homes across the country. In the first quarter of 2026, 727 new whippets were registered, an 18 per cent rise from last year and making the breed the 11th most popular in the UK. Experts warn that owning a whippet is not straightforward, as they can be 'lovely dogs' but require serious training and routine





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Whippets Dog Breed Celebrities Crufts Training Separation Anxiety

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