Whispering Angel vs. Lidl's Rosé: Does the £8.99 Dupe Really Compare?

A taste test comparing the iconic Whispering Angel rosé with Lidl's significantly cheaper Breath of Paradise, revealing surprising similarities and subtle differences. Discover which wine offers the best value for a sunny day.

With the arrival of warmer weather, the desire for a refreshing glass of wine, particularly rosé, is strong. The renowned French wine, Whispering Angel , has long been a coveted item, despite its £22 price tag.

However, the market now offers several 'dupes,' including Lidl's Breath of Paradise Côtes de Provence Rosé, priced at just £8.99. A direct comparison was undertaken to assess whether the Lidl offering could truly rival the iconic Whispering Angel. The packaging of the Lidl wine is remarkably similar to its more expensive counterpart, mirroring the design, colour, and French origin.

Initial impressions of Whispering Angel were highly positive, revealing a crisp, clean flavour profile with delicate notes of strawberry, raspberry, peach, floral undertones, and a subtle citrus finish. It's a refined wine with a smooth texture and a dry finish, justifying its premium price. Lidl's Breath of Paradise, while significantly cheaper, also delivers a refreshing and crisp taste. The colour is slightly lighter, and the aroma a touch sweeter, but the overall experience is remarkably close to Whispering Angel.

However, the Lidl wine can become slightly acidic after being open for a while, making it a little less easy to finish. Ultimately, Whispering Angel offers a premium taste that is difficult to fully replicate, but Lidl's version provides an excellent and affordable alternative for enjoying during the summer months. The comparison has converted the author to the appeal of Whispering Angel, but acknowledges the impressive quality and value offered by Lidl's dupe.

The Lidl wine is a great option for those seeking a similar experience without the hefty price tag, while Whispering Angel remains the benchmark for a truly refined rosé





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Rosé Wine Whispering Angel Lidl Wine Dupe Wine Review Côtes De Provence Summer Drinks

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