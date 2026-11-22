Scottish Health Secretary Angela Constance orders an independent review into NHS Grampian after whistleblower Dr Mohammed Habib exposed 19 preventable deaths in hepatobiliary surgery.

A sudden crisis has erupted within the Scottish National Health Service following allegations of severe clinical negligence at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Dr Mohammed Habib, a whistleblower within the system, has released internal documents revealing that 19 patients died during hepatobiliary surgery procedures involving the liver, gallbladder, and bile ducts. These specific surgeries carry high risks, and the revelation that nearly two-thirds of the 31 deaths were potentially avoidable has sparked national outrage and forced immediate government intervention.

Government Launches Urgent Independent Review

Scottish Health Secretary Angela Constance announced on the weekend that an urgent and fully independent review has been launched into the circumstances surrounding these fatalities. The government stated that patient safety and high-quality care must remain the paramount concern for all staff within the National Health Service. This directive comes only after persistent warnings from Dr Habib went unaddressed by senior officials for an extended period, highlighting a critical failure in internal reporting mechanisms. The review aims to establish exactly how such a high number of preventable deaths occurred within a single specialized department.

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Whistleblower Documents Reveal Systemic Failures

Dr Mohammed Habib, accompanied by his lawyer Aamer Anwar, presented evidence to the public that contradicts previous assurances of safety and quality within the hospital trust. He detailed how he attempted to raise alarms by writing to the government four separate times, with three of those letters addressed directly to First Minister John Swinney. Despite these direct communications, Dr Habib reported receiving unsatisfactory responses that failed to acknowledge the severity of the infection control issues he identified. His decision to bypass internal channels and release documents publicly was driven by a lack of action from ministers who possessed the same information.

Ministers Withheld Critical Safety Information

A damning 2022 report from NHS Grampian previously identified that 19 out of 31 deaths during liver, gallbladder, and bile duct operations were avoidable. Ministers knew of these figures but chose to withhold this vital information from patients and the public. This pattern of secrecy mirrors previous scandals, such as the infection control failures at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where officials engaged in stonewalling and downplaying warnings. The First Minister and his cabinet faced criticism for dodging accountability while patients and families suffered preventable harm. Transparency remains a rare commodity in devolved health governance, yet the concealment of data regarding patient mortality erodes public trust.

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Broader Context of Healthcare Scandals in Scotland

The Aberdeen crisis does not exist in isolation, as Scotland's health system has faced multiple high-profile tragedies in recent years. Families of victims from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, including Kimberly Darroch and Louise Slorance, fought tirelessly for justice after their loved ones died due to hospital-acquired infections. Milly Main, a ten-year-old girl, and Andrew Slorance, a 49-year-old government staffer, died from complications linked to contaminated medical environments. Their deaths are currently under review by the Crown Office as potential corporate homicide cases, setting a serious legal precedent for accountability in healthcare failures.

Public Trust Erodes Amidst Rising Death Counts

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimates that Scotland experienced 818 excess deaths in 2024 linked to emergency waiting times exceeding twelve hours. Such a death toll would trigger immediate public inquiries if caused by delays in police or fire brigade responses, yet it passes with limited systemic change. Patients booked for surgery at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary now face heightened anxiety, fearing that the institution's culture of deference has prioritized bureaucracy over safety. The ongoing review must deliver concrete recommendations to restore faith in the National Health Service before more lives are lost.