Whistleblowers Allege Interior Department Destroyed Records Before Democrats Take Congress

Jared Huffman sent preservation letters after whistleblowers alleged the Interior Department destroyed records before Democrats take Congress in January.

Whistleblowers have told top Democrats that the Interior Department has destroyed key documents before Democrats gain control of Congress in January. Jared Huffman of California, the ranking Democrat on the Natural Resources Committee, said whistleblowers approached the committee with these claims, according to CNN.

Huffman said he wants to examine President Donald Trump's White House ballroom and other construction projects, as well as the Trump family's role in mineral deals. He said whistleblowers told the committee that the Interior Department is destroying records to avoid potential investigations. Interior, under Secretary Doug Burgum, has focused heavily on Trump's projects to beautify national parkland, including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Huffman Letters Demand Preservation of Interior Records

Huffman sent multiple letters on Tuesday to Interior officials, the director of the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, and the chief executives of several private companies with business in Washington. Those companies include Boeing, Lockheed Martin and John Deere.

The letters asked recipients to preserve all records and data responsive to oversight from the committee. None of the whistleblowers have accused any private company or any agency outside the Interior Department of destroying documents. Anyone who receives a letter must respond affirming that they will preserve records, find any deleted information and stop any attempts to delete information.

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Interior Department and White House Dispute the Allegations

The Interior Department told CNN that it 'follows all federal records management obligations as directed by the Department's ethics officials.' The department added that Huffman's claims were '100 percent false.'

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said President Trump is moving at lightning speed because the administration does not have time to waste on its mission to make America greater than ever before. Ingle accused Democrats of fighting to expose corruption and said the days of obstruction are over. Huffman responded that his investigations will continue at full speed and urged every agency official and corporate executive receiving the letters to save everything.

Triumphal Arch Ruling Puts Trump Projects on Hold

On Thursday night, a federal judge blocked construction of Trump's proposed 250-foot Triumphal Arch in Washington, hours after the administration declared that work could begin immediately. Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a temporary restraining order that prevents the administration from starting work on the monument, which would be planned near Arlington National Cemetery and tower roughly 25 stories above the ground.

Estimates have put the arch's price tag at as much as $100 million, but officials have not settled on a final figure or explained how the project would be paid for. Chutkan had previously ordered the administration to give her advance notice before construction began, and her latest order has left the start of the three-year construction plan uncertain. Huffman's aides said the committee will hold hearings on several of Trump's key projects, including the arch, an overhaul of a DC public golf course, the Tidal Basin Development Concept plan and the Garden of American Heroes.

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Those projects are being rushed to completion before the new Congress convenes in January, drawing criticism from preservationists. Federal agencies must approve some of the projects, and Democrats, who won historic midterm victories on Tuesday, have vowed to kill the arch project once they take control of the House and Senate in January.