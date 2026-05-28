Whitbread pub-restaurant closure leaves customers uncertain

Whitbread's plans to close 197 pub-restaurants and replace them with an integrated food and drink model have left customers uncertain about the future of their local pub.

A new message on the door of a popular pub-restaurant facing closure has left punters uncertain about its future. The Red Lion at Bispham is one of 197 pub-restaurants set to close, it was announced last week, as parent company Whitbread blamed rising costs and tax increases in a major cost-cutting plan expected to put around 3,800 jobs at risk.

The closures form part of a wider five-year strategy aimed at delivering £250 million in savings. Following the announcement, the venue closed its doors this week, appearing to signal a permanent shutdown of the Devonshire Road eatery. Whitbread, which owns brands including Beefeater, Bar + Block and Brewers Fayre, plans to replace the 197 pub-restaurants with an integrated food and drink model, which it says is more efficient and better suited to hotel guests.

The company's five-year plan also includes cutting capital spending by more than £1 billion and selling £1.5 billion of freehold properties to fund future growth, with a shift towards operating more leasehold sites. Whitbread's profits have fallen by more than 19% to £298 million, prompting the restructuring plan. The firm aims to sell around 110 sites and convert others into 600 new hotel rooms as part of its savings drive.

The company says its plans to reduce its 30,000-strong workforce are subject to consultation, and that many affected staff are expected to be redeployed. Chief executive Dominic Paul said: This has been a rigorous process and we've approached all options with an open mind. Our new five-year plan builds on our strengths and drives a significant acceleration of our strategy. This plan will transform Whitbread into a higher-margin, higher-returning pure-play hotel business.

We're going to go further and faster to deliver a great experience for our guests and high-quality growth and returns for our shareholders





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Whitbread Pub-Restaurant Closure Cost-Cutting Job Losses

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