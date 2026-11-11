White British pupils on free meals lag behind all groups in GCSE performance

Data shows only 36% of white British pupils on free school meals reach grades 4 or better in English and maths, the lowest rate among all ethnic groups in similar circumstances.

White British pupils who receive free school meals perform the poorest in GCSE English and maths, with only 36 per cent achieving at least a grade 4, according to the latest release from the Independent Inquiry into White Working Class Education al Outcomes. The figure places them behind every other ethnic group in similar deprivation, including the Irish and Roma travellers who record the next lowest rates.

Lowest Engagement Scores Among White Working Class

The inquiry's first phase highlighted that 38 per cent of white working‑class pupils are persistently absent, more than twice the overall national rate of 19 per cent. Only 54 per cent feel that their schools help them to succeed, compared with 72 per cent of pupils from more privileged backgrounds. In addition, just a quarter of white working‑class sixth‑formers think that university is part of a successful life, whereas 44 per cent of middle‑class white pupils and 54 per cent of middle‑class pupils from ethnic minorities hold that view.

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Comparative GCSE Outcomes by Ethnicity

In stark contrast, 85 per cent of Chinese‑heritage pupils on free meals reach grade 4 or above, the highest proportion recorded. Indian and Bangladeshi pupils achieve this level at 68 per cent, while Black African and Black Caribbean pupils record rates of 62 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively. These disparities underline the depth of the achievement gap that exists when controlling for deprivation.

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Inquiry Focuses on Practical Remedies

Backed by Education Secretary Lucy Powell, the inquiry will now move into its second phase, which will explore actionable solutions to the problem. Barons Morris, the co‑chair, emphasised that the report's findings call for broader societal action beyond schools alone. The second phase will look at how to improve transitions into primary school, create clearer qualification pathways, and expand vocational options such as apprenticeships for older pupils.

Future Policy Context

The findings arrive as the government announces new technical routes for students from age 14, aiming to curb the nearly one million young people classified as Neets. The expansion of free school meals to all families receiving Universal Credit has also broadened the deprivation marker, suggesting that the scale of white working‑class disadvantage may be even larger than current data indicate. The inquiry remains committed to addressing these inequities through evidence‑based policy and partnership initiatives that extend across society.