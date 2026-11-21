Stephen Miller blocks Markwayne Mullin from media appearances following clumsy comments on FAA outages, raising questions about DHS leadership stability and internal White House tensions.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has effectively removed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin from key television appearances following a series of controversial media interviews. This move, executed with President Donald Trump's explicit blessing, signals deepening friction within the administration regarding how to manage the public narrative surrounding recent national aviation disruptions.

Miller Excludes Mullin From Key Media Appearances

Mullin was abruptly pulled from a scheduled appearance on Sean Hannity's podcast on Wednesday evening, a decision that insiders interpret as a direct rebuke of his communication strategy. Instead of allowing the DHS chief to defend the administration, Miller tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton with handling the public response to the nation's aviation technology outages.

Also read White House removes cyber-security chief after series of tech outages

Multiple sources close to Miller indicate that he views Mullin as a liability due to his perceived lack of competence as a prominent communicator. One source explicitly stated that Miller does not believe Mullin is the strongest pick for leading the Department of Homeland Security, citing fundamental differences in approach to the immigration crisis and a general lack of trust in Mullin's abilities.

Disastrous Media Moments Trigger Internal Backlash

The tension reached a boiling point after Mullin made several off-script statements regarding the recent airspace closures that disrupted travel across the United States. On Monday night, during an appearance on Hannity's television show, Mullin speculated that new artificial intelligence tools might have caused the disruption, referencing a conversation with an unnamed tech expert.

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A day later, in an interview with CNBC, Mullin claimed that the Federal Aviation Administration issues stemmed from outdated copper wire infrastructure rather than fiber optics. This assertion was factually incorrect, as fiber upgrades were already underway. The missteps frustrated senior staff, with one insider noting that cabinet members were alarmed by what they described as unnecessary panic-inducing comments.

White House Denies Strain While Laying Groundwork for Change

Despite the reported internal turmoil, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers officially denied any rift between Mullin and Miller. She stated that the two officials have forged a close bond while implementing President Trump's homeland security agenda. However, sources suggest that the administration is already planting seeds for a potential leadership change if Mullin's performance does not improve significantly in the near future.

The political pressure intensified further when Mullin boarded a custom Boeing 737 Max 8 plane for a five-day trip to the Middle East. The aircraft was purchased under the tenure of his predecessor, Kristi Noem, adding another layer of scrutiny to his tenure. This departure occurred shortly after he endured a brutal congressional grilling, highlighting the precarious nature of his position within the cabinet.

Operational Response Continues Amid Leadership Uncertainty

While the political drama unfolds, senior staff members have been working around the clock to manage the fallout from the technology failures. Senior aides interrupted a meeting with Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office to brief the president immediately when the stoppages began. The response team pulled an all-nighter to contain the crisis, with emergency calls continuing into the early morning hours.

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A senior staffer revealed that crisis calls stretched well past 2am when Miller checked in and continued until 3.30am with Rubio. These efforts were aimed at stabilizing the situation domestically while Mullin traveled abroad to meet with local leaders and inspect regional facilities. A DHS spokesperson maintains that there is no indication of a coordinated cyber-attack or malign threat behind the recent outages, asserting that no active threats to the homeland currently exist.