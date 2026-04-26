White House Correspondents' Dinner Disrupted by Gunfire: Suspect in Custody

A gunman breached security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, firing shots before being apprehended by the Secret Service. The incident caused panic among attendees, including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, but resulted in only one minor injury. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, faces multiple federal charges.

A harrowing scene unfolded at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday evening as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, breached security and opened fire.

Surveillance footage, shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, vividly captured the moment Allen, dressed in all black, sprinted into the Washington Hilton hotel with a handgun visibly in his possession. Security personnel stationed in the hallway reacted swiftly, drawing their firearms as Allen sped past them. The footage culminated in a chaotic exchange of gunfire between Allen and responding Secret Service agents, ultimately leading to his apprehension.

Allen now faces serious federal charges, including two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, potentially carrying a sentence of up to 20 years for the assault and a minimum of ten years, potentially extending to life imprisonment, for the weapons charges. Thankfully, one officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck in his bulletproof vest, and no other attendees were harmed.

The incident triggered immediate and widespread panic among the dinner's attendees, a gathering of prominent politicians and journalists. Images circulating from the event depicted scenes of frantic evacuation as individuals, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his pregnant wife Katie Miller, were swiftly escorted to safety by Secret Service members.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were also quickly ushered to safety, taking cover under a table on stage alongside Vice President JD Vance and press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The Secret Service's Counter Assault Team (CAT) deployed rapidly, securing the banquet hall and ensuring the safety of Cabinet officials and other high-ranking guests.

The President later described the event as 'shocking' and revealed his wife's immediate recognition of the sound as 'a bad noise,' characterizing the experience as 'rather traumatic' for her. Melania Trump reportedly expressed her concern for the President's safety, acknowledging the inherent dangers of his position, having previously voiced her fears about the risks he faces. The swift response of the Secret Service was crucial in preventing further harm and bringing the situation under control.

The incident has inevitably raised serious questions about security protocols at high-profile events, particularly those involving political figures. The suspect was found to be armed with not only a handgun but also a rifle and multiple knives, highlighting the potential for a more devastating outcome. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine Allen's motives and any potential connections to extremist groups.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, an annual black-tie gala intended to foster a relationship between the press and the administration, was abruptly transformed into a scene of fear and uncertainty, leaving attendees shaken and prompting a thorough review of security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The President remarked on the confusion during the initial moments, noting that some initially mistook the sound of gunfire for a dropped tray, underscoring the sudden and unexpected nature of the attack





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White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Secret Service Security Breach Donald Trump

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