White House Correspondents’ Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; Erika Kirk Evacuated

A shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night prompted the evacuation of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and attendees, including Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been apprehended, and a Secret Service agent was injured. The event was subsequently canceled.

A harrowing scene unfolded at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night as a gunman opened fire, sending attendees scrambling for safety. Erika Kirk , the widow of Charlie Kirk, was among the first evacuated from the Washington Hilton, visibly distraught and repeatedly pleading, 'I just want to go home.

' The incident occurred shortly after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were swiftly escorted from the premises by security personnel. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with guests diving for cover as Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials responded to the threat. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old educator from the Los Angeles area, was apprehended after attempting to breach security and reach the ballroom.

He was found to be in possession of multiple weapons, including a shotgun, handgun, and several knives. Dramatic footage captured Allen sprinting past a security checkpoint before being subdued by authorities. President Trump confirmed that a Secret Service agent was shot during the incident, though fortunately, no fatalities were reported. The President described the suspect as a 'sick person' and a 'lone wolf,' emphasizing the disturbing nature of the attack.

Wolf Blitzer, present at the event, recounted the terrifying experience, stating he was just feet away from the shooter who fired approximately six shots. The shooting threw Washington D.C. ’s most prominent social event into disarray. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time since 2015, was immediately halted.

Cabinet members and other dignitaries were quickly evacuated, with security officials prioritizing their safety. The Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department are jointly investigating the incident. President Trump praised the swift and courageous actions of law enforcement, initially suggesting the event could continue but ultimately acknowledging it would be significantly altered.

The dinner was ultimately canceled, and Trump returned to the White House to address the nation, providing updates on the situation and expressing gratitude for the efforts of those who responded. The event serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present security challenges facing high-profile events and the dedication of those tasked with protecting public figures





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White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Donald Trump Erika Kirk Secret Service Cole Tomas Allen Washington D.C. Security Breach

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