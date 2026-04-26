White House Dinner Attack: Gunman's Manifesto Reveals Motives

A gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in an apparent assassination attempt on President Trump. A manifesto sent to family before the attack reveals the suspect's deep-seated grievances and planned actions.

A harrowing incident unfolded at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as a gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, launched what authorities believe was an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump .

Allen stormed the Washington Hilton during the annual dinner, bypassing security and opening fire. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were swiftly evacuated to safety. One security officer sustained a gunshot wound, fortunately mitigated by a bulletproof vest. Investigations have revealed that Allen sent a detailed manifesto to family members a mere ten minutes before the attack, outlining his motives and planned actions.

The manifesto, a 1,052-word document, reveals a deeply disturbed individual consumed by resentment towards the Trump administration. Allen, self-proclaimed as 'Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Feseral Assassin' Allen', expressed a vehement rejection of what he perceived as complicity in the administration's alleged crimes. He justified his actions by contrasting his position with those he believed were oppressed, stating that 'turning the other cheek' was not a Christian response to injustice but rather an endorsement of the oppressor.

The manifesto details a calculated plan to minimize casualties by using buckshot instead of slugs, while still reserving the right to use more lethal force if necessary, rationalizing that attendees 'chose' to support a 'pedophile, rapist, and traitor'. He specifically targeted administration officials, excluding one individual named Patel, prioritizing them based on their rank. The document is filled with veiled references to President Trump, accusing him of heinous acts and declaring an unwillingness to be 'coated with his crimes'.

Law enforcement officials are meticulously analyzing the manifesto alongside Allen's social media activity and interviews with his family to understand the full extent of his radicalization and motivations. Allen's brother reportedly alerted police in Connecticut after receiving the manifesto, prompting a swift response from federal authorities. Investigators discovered numerous anti-Trump posts on Allen's social media accounts, further solidifying the connection between his grievances and the attack.

President Trump, speaking on Fox News, described the shooter as harboring 'a lot of hatred in his heart' and noted the manifesto's anti-Christian sentiments. Allen, a resident of Torrance, California, traveled across the country by train, checking into the Hilton as a guest before attempting to breach the ballroom. Video footage shows him rushing past metal detectors, initiating the chaotic sequence of events that led to the shooting, the President's evacuation, and guests scrambling for cover.

Allen is currently uncooperative with investigators and is expected to face criminal charges. Authorities confirmed he purchased the firearms used in the attack within the last two years





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Manifesto Assassination Attempt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gunman Attempts to Breach Security at White House Correspondents' Dinner; Trump SafeA man armed with multiple weapons attempted to storm a dinner attended by Donald Trump in Washington D.C. The former president was quickly evacuated by the Secret Service, and one officer was injured. The suspect has been apprehended and faces multiple charges.

Read more »

Trump Evacuated During Shooting at White House Correspondents' DinnerPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a gunman opened fire. A Secret Service agent was injured but protected by a bulletproof vest. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody and undergoing evaluation.

Read more »

Security Fears Rise Ahead of King Charles' US Visit After Shooting at White House DinnerSecurity concerns are heightened for King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming state visit to the US following an attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which forced President Trump to be rushed to safety. This incident adds to a series of violent events targeting the president and raises questions about the safety of the King, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The visit is already considered politically sensitive.

Read more »

Trump Reveals Melania's Reaction to White House Dinner Shooting: 'You Are in a Dangerous Job'President Trump details his and First Lady Melania Trump's experience during the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, revealing her immediate recognition of the danger and her ongoing concerns for his safety. The incident involved a gunman who was quickly apprehended by security forces, and one officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Read more »

Shooting Near White House Correspondents’ Dinner – Suspect ArrestedA 31-year-old man from California, Cole Tomas Allen, has been arrested after firing a weapon near the White House Correspondents’ dinner while Donald Trump and cabinet members were present. The motive remains unclear, with authorities suggesting a lone wolf act. Allen, a teacher and engineer by background, was armed with multiple weapons.

Read more »

Suspect Apprehended After Incident at White House Correspondents' DinnerA suspect armed with guns and knives was tackled by Secret Service agents at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. One officer sustained a minor injury. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody facing firearm-related charges. President Trump was safely escorted from the event.

Read more »