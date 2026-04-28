White House Dinner Attack: Suspect's Fiery Online Posts Reveal Radicalized Views

Resurfaced social media posts from Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner attack, reveal a pattern of increasingly extreme political rhetoric and anxieties about the state of American democracy. Investigators are examining his online activity as they piece together his motivations.

The arrest of Cole Allen , a 31-year-old California resident, following his attempt to breach security and open fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night has triggered a deep dive into his online activity.

Investigators are meticulously examining Allen's digital footprint, and a significant amount of previously posted content on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has resurfaced, revealing a pattern of increasingly fervent and often extreme political rhetoric. These posts, attributed to an account believed to be linked to Allen – identified as @CForce3000 – demonstrate a growing disillusionment with the political landscape and express anxieties about the future of American democracy.

The posts span several months leading up to the incident, showcasing a range of viewpoints from criticism of specific political figures to broader warnings about authoritarianism and societal collapse. Screenshots circulating widely online depict posts from November 2024, shortly after the presidential election, where Allen appeared to express support for Kamala Harris while simultaneously voicing concerns about the potential consequences of the election outcome.

One post reads, 'So exciting this week, we'll either have the first woman president or the end of America.

' Another, posted the following day, confirms he voted for Harris. However, this apparent support was interwoven with increasingly aggressive and accusatory language directed towards opposing political ideologies. The account frequently shared or amplified messages labeling political opponents as 'fascist' and lamenting what Allen perceived as a breakdown of the rule of law, stating bluntly, 'THERE. IS.

NO. LAW. ANYMORE.

' Further examination reveals comparisons between contemporary political figures and historical dictators, alongside expressions of fear regarding nuclear proliferation and the escalating climate crisis, often accompanied by dark humor and references to apocalyptic scenarios. A particularly striking post includes a biblical quote directed at former President Donald Trump, referencing the devil, shared in response to a post by his daughter Tiffany Trump.

The sheer volume and intensity of these posts paint a picture of an individual deeply consumed by political anxieties and increasingly radicalized in his views. The account was reportedly removed following the incident but has since been revived by parody accounts and archives, further disseminating the content. The investigation has also uncovered a 1,052-word manifesto, reportedly authored by Allen and signed 'Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen,' which outlines what are described as 'rules of engagement.

' According to reports from the New York Post, the manifesto explicitly states that targeting administration officials was considered a duty. This document, coupled with the arsenal of weapons Allen allegedly carried – including a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives – underscores the seriousness of the threat he posed. While no one was fatally injured during the confrontation, the incident has raised significant questions about security protocols at high-profile events and the potential for politically motivated violence.

Allen is currently hospitalized and awaiting court proceedings. The resurfaced social media posts are being used by investigators to build a comprehensive understanding of Allen’s motivations and potential connections to extremist groups. The incident has sparked a national conversation about the role of social media in radicalization and the challenges of identifying and preventing acts of political violence.

The attention drawn to individuals like Matt Bellassai, JB Pritzker and Thomas Vietor, who were mentioned in posts or are public figures, highlights the broad reach of Allen’s online activity and the potential for misdirected anger and blame in the wake of such events. The case serves as a stark reminder of the volatile political climate and the need for vigilance in safeguarding democratic institutions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Cole Allen Social Media Political Extremism Security Breach Radicalization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Charles Expresses Relief After Shooting at White House Correspondents' DinnerKing Charles has conveyed his relief that Donald Trump and Melania Trump were unharmed after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The incident occurred just days before the King's planned visit to the US, raising security concerns and prompting discussions about the visit's itinerary.

Read more »

Chaos at White House Correspondents' Dinner: Gunman Opens Fire, Attendees EvacuatedA shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night sent attendees, including government officials and members of the press, scrambling for safety. Actress Cheryl Hines recounts the harrowing experience as security teams evacuated the ballroom. The suspect, identified as Cole Thomas Allen, has been apprehended.

Read more »

White House Correspondents' Dinner Disrupted by Gunfire: Suspect in CustodyA gunman breached security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, firing shots before being apprehended by the Secret Service. The incident caused panic among attendees, including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, but resulted in only one minor injury. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, faces multiple federal charges.

Read more »

White House Dinner Attack: Gunman's Manifesto Reveals MotivesA gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in an apparent assassination attempt on President Trump. A manifesto sent to family before the attack reveals the suspect's deep-seated grievances and planned actions.

Read more »

White House Dinner Shooting Suspect Detailed Attack Plan in Manifesto, Mocked SecurityCole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, detailed his motives and 'rules of engagement' in a chilling manifesto, criticizing the event's security measures as inadequate. One Secret Service agent was injured.

Read more »

Unsung Hero Shields President Trump During White House Correspondents' Dinner AttackA Secret Service agent is being hailed as a hero after shielding President Donald Trump during a chaotic shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The suspect, Cole Allen, was armed with multiple weapons and left behind a disturbing manifesto. The event, which descended into pandemonium, has raised questions about security and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Read more »