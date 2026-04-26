White House Dinner Disrupted by Armed Suspect; Manifesto Reveals Radical Views

A man attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner armed with weapons, leading to a swift response from the Secret Service. A chilling manifesto uncovered after the arrest reveals the suspect's radicalized beliefs and plans to 'fix' the world.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was disrupted Saturday night when a suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen , 31, of Torrance, California, attempted to breach security while armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives.

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton Hotel, prompting a swift response from the Secret Service, who engaged in a brief exchange of fire with Allen before successfully subduing and arresting him. One Secret Service agent sustained a non-life-threatening injury, struck in the bulletproof vest, and is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

The event, an annual gathering of politicians and journalists, was thrown into chaos as attendees, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were quickly evacuated by security personnel. Following the arrest, authorities uncovered a disturbing manifesto authored by Allen, revealing a deeply radicalized individual with a self-proclaimed mission to 'fix' the world.

Allen’s family had previously expressed concerns about his increasingly extreme views, with his brother alerting the New London Police Department in Connecticut just minutes before the attack after receiving copies of the writings. While the manifesto didn't explicitly mention the dinner, it detailed a justification for violence against those Allen deemed complicit in systemic oppression.

The writings included a chilling rationale for using buckshot to minimize casualties while still being prepared to 'go through most everyone' to reach his targets, whom he characterized as 'pedophiles, rapists, and traitors.

' Investigators have also discovered anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on Allen’s social media accounts, and learned he was associated with a group called The Wide Awakes and participated in a No Kings protest. Allen regularly practiced with firearms at a shooting range, according to his sister, who was also interviewed by authorities in Rockville, Maryland. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Allen purchased the firearms used in the incident within the last two years.

The incident has sparked a debate about security protocols at high-profile events and the speed of information sharing between law enforcement agencies. President Trump, in a statement to Fox News, expressed concern that the New London Police Department did not immediately notify federal authorities about the manifesto. The Secret Service is currently reviewing its security procedures in light of the attempted breach.

The manifesto reveals a complex and disturbing ideology, rooted in a perceived sense of injustice and a willingness to resort to violence to achieve his goals. Allen’s writings demonstrate a distorted interpretation of Christian principles, arguing that turning the other cheek is unacceptable when others are oppressed, and that inaction constitutes complicity. The suspect is currently refusing to cooperate with investigators and is expected to face multiple charges on Monday.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally a lighthearted affair, has been overshadowed by this serious security breach and the unsettling revelations about the suspect’s motivations and background. The event serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence and the importance of vigilance in protecting public figures and events





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Secret Service Manifesto Security Breach Cole Tomas Allen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Trump Evacuated During Shooting at White House Correspondents' DinnerGunshots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25th, leading to President Trump's swift evacuation by the Secret Service. The shooter has been apprehended, according to the President.

Read more »

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; Erika Kirk EvacuatedA shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night prompted the evacuation of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and attendees, including Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been apprehended, and a Secret Service agent was injured. The event was subsequently canceled.

Read more »

White House Correspondents' Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; FBI Director Praised for Swift ActionA shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner led to the immediate evacuation of President Trump and guests. FBI Director Kash Patel is being lauded for his calm leadership and quick response in protecting those around him during the chaotic event. Law enforcement has one suspect in custody and is investigating the motive.

Read more »

White House Correspondents' Dinner Disrupted by Gunfire: Suspect in CustodyA gunman breached security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, firing shots before being apprehended by the Secret Service. The incident caused panic among attendees, including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, but resulted in only one minor injury. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, faces multiple federal charges.

Read more »

White House Correspondents' Dinner Disrupted by GunfireThe White House Correspondents' Dinner was interrupted by a shooting incident involving a suspect armed with multiple weapons. Guests, including the President and JD Vance, were evacuated as security forces responded to the threat. The event, traditionally a celebration of press freedom, quickly descended into chaos and fear.

Read more »

White House Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; Suspect Identified as Anti-Trump AdvocateA shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night led to the arrest of Cole Allen, 31, who allegedly expressed anti-Trump views in a manifesto and targeted administration officials. The incident prompted a swift security response and raised concerns about political violence.

Read more »