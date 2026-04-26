White House Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; Suspect Identified as Anti-Trump Advocate

A shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night led to the arrest of Cole Allen, 31, who allegedly expressed anti-Trump views in a manifesto and targeted administration officials. The incident prompted a swift security response and raised concerns about political violence.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was disrupted Saturday night by a shooting incident involving a 31-year-old man identified as Cole Allen . Allen, a teacher from Torrance, California, allegedly authored a chilling manifesto expressing anti-Trump sentiments and justifying potential violence against administration officials, whom he labeled as 'pedophiles, rapists, and traitors.

' This manifesto, sent to family members just minutes before the shooting, detailed his intent to use buckshot to minimize casualties while still targeting those he deemed complicit in the crimes of the administration. The document revealed a deeply held belief that inaction in the face of oppression is equivalent to complicity, and a willingness to inflict harm on those he perceived as perpetrators.

Surveillance footage captured Allen breaching security at the Washington Hilton hotel, sprinting towards the ballroom where the dinner was taking place. Security personnel immediately reacted, drawing their firearms as Allen advanced. President Trump addressed the incident on Sunday morning, stating the shooter harbored significant hatred and suggesting a religious component to his motivations, describing the manifesto as 'strongly anti-Christian.

' Allen reportedly possessed a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives at the time of his arrest. He was tackled to the ground by security and taken to a hospital for evaluation, having not been struck by gunfire during the apprehension. His siblings had previously expressed concerns about his access to firearms and his overall mental state. The incident prompted a swift response from law enforcement and the Secret Service, who secured the scene and initiated an investigation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was among those rushed out of the venue by security personnel. The shooting occurred as President Trump was addressing the dinner, highlighting the potential for a far more serious outcome. The suspect was a registered guest at the hotel, allowing him to bypass initial security measures. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on Allen's background, motivations, and the full extent of his planned attack.

The event has sparked renewed debate about security protocols at high-profile events and the potential for politically motivated violence





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