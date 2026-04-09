The White House Press Secretary faced criticism for sidestepping questions about the conflicting messaging directed towards Iranian civilians, who are trapped in a crisis following military threats and a subsequent ceasefire. The administration's focus on military objectives and negotiations was contrasted with the humanitarian concerns of the Iranian people and the contradictory instructions they received.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced direct questioning regarding the plight of innocent civilians trapped in Iran , a situation exacerbated by conflicting messaging from the US administration. Facing the grim possibility of military strikes, particularly after a previous vow, civilians in Iran recounted their desperate attempts to evacuate major cities and bid farewell to loved ones.

Reports indicated the Iranian government employed a chilling tactic, ordering citizens into the streets as human shields, intensifying the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Although a 10-day ceasefire was later announced, many Iranians expressed confusion and terror, feeling abandoned by both their own government and the US administration, lacking clear guidance on how to navigate the immediate crisis.\During a tense exchange in the White House briefing room, the Daily Mail reporter pressed Leavitt on the administration's message to terrified Iranians, particularly those suffering under a communications blackout and unsure of how to survive. The President’s conflicting directives – urging civilians to stay indoors while simultaneously encouraging them to 'take back their country' – created further chaos. However, Leavitt sidestepped the humanitarian crisis and conflicting messages, emphasizing instead the administration's focus on communicating with the American public and the military objectives of the ongoing conflict. The US has confirmed a significant number of service members killed and wounded, while the Iranian side has reported more severe casualties, figures that are heavily disputed. Leavitt shifted the discussion towards the success of the military campaign, claiming that it eliminated the 'imminent threat' posed by the Iranian military and that the administration hopes Iran will become a 'country of peace and prosperity.' However, this response failed to address the mixed signals the White House was sending to the Iranian public, leaving them in a state of anxiety and bewilderment. The administration is focused on the next round of negotiations with the new Iranian regime to come to an agreement, which is intended to create long-term stability.\The situation on the ground continues to be dire, with reports of unreliable internet connections and regime surveillance adding to the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. One Iranian expressed concerns about the safety of online communications due to potential government monitoring, highlighting the precariousness of their circumstances. Leavitt's briefing primarily focused on the success of 'Operation Epic Fury,' characterizing it as a 'historically swift and successful military triumph.' She asserted that the US military had decimated Iran's defense industrial base, hindering its ability to produce weapons. This statement contrasted sharply with the humanitarian crisis unfolding and the administration's conflicting messages to the Iranian people. The narrative painted a picture of military triumph while overlooking the suffering of those caught in the crossfire, further raising questions about the administration's priorities and the effectiveness of its communication strategy. The briefing's emphasis on military achievements and future negotiations offered little comfort to terrified Iranians, leaving them feeling vulnerable and uncertain about their future





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