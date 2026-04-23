White House: Iran Ship Seizures Don't Violate Ceasefire, Economic Pressure Intensifies

The White House clarifies that Iran's recent seizure of two ships does not breach the current ceasefire agreement, while emphasizing the severe economic impact of the US blockade on Iran and awaiting a unified proposal regarding nuclear ambitions.

The White House addressed recent escalations involving Iran , specifically the seizure of two international vessels – the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberian-registered Epaminodes – following Iran ian gunfire.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that these actions do not constitute a breach of the current ceasefire agreement with the United States, emphasizing that neither ship was American or Israeli-owned. Leavitt sharply criticized Iran’s behavior, contrasting its former naval strength with what she described as ‘pirate’ tactics, while simultaneously asserting that Iran lacks control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

This statement followed President Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, a move that has seen multiple delays as the administration attempts to maintain a pathway for negotiations. The initial cessation of hostilities was announced on March 23rd, and the current extension is indefinite, contingent upon President Trump’s future assessment. Leavitt indicated that the President has not imposed a strict deadline for receiving a formal proposal from Iran, stating that the timeline will ultimately be determined by the Commander-in-Chief.

She also highlighted the significant economic pressure being exerted on Iran through a robust US blockade, claiming the Islamic Republic is losing approximately $500 million daily due to disruptions in its oil exports. This economic strategy, dubbed ‘Operation Economic Fury,’ complements the military ceasefire, effectively crippling Iran’s financial capabilities to the point where even government employees are experiencing payment delays.

The administration’s approach reflects a shift from kinetic military strikes to economic leverage, aiming to compel Iran back to the negotiating table. The extension of the ceasefire, initially reported with a timeframe of three to five days, was confirmed by Leavitt to be open-ended, a response to the internal divisions within the Iranian government.

Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, for further negotiations has been postponed, with Vance remaining in Washington to assist in charting the administration’s course. The core issues hindering a potential agreement remain Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its reluctance to relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile. Leavitt explained that the US demands center on preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and securing the handover of its existing nuclear materials.

The administration is awaiting a ‘unified’ proposal from Iran, acknowledging the presence of conflicting factions within the Iranian government that hold differing views on acceptable terms. President Trump had previously threatened to resume military action if a deal wasn’t reached by a specific deadline, but he opted to postpone any strikes due to the reported internal fracturing within the Iranian government.

In a social media post, Trump stated his intention to allow Iran’s leaders time to formulate a cohesive proposal, while simultaneously directing the military to maintain the naval blockade and remain prepared for potential conflict. The President reiterated his commitment to resolving the situation ‘one way or the other,’ signaling a willingness to pursue both diplomatic and military options.

The ongoing situation underscores the delicate balance between applying pressure and maintaining a channel for dialogue, as the US seeks to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities and destabilizing the region





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