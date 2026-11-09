White House Lockdown After Vehicle Crash In Lafayette Square

A vehicle crash in Lafayette Square Park triggered a temporary White House lockdown and Secret Service lockdown. President Trump remains at the mansion as suspect clashes with agents.

A vehicle crash in Lafayette Square Park on Monday morning triggered a temporary security lockdown at the White House. The incident occurred near 10:00 am ET, causing immediate disruption for media personnel and security teams stationed at the executive mansion.

Initial Incident And Security Response

Video footage captured on the social media platform X showed a driver crashing a car into a sign within Lafayette Square Park. The area is located directly north of the White House complex. The Secret Service instructed most reporters inside the West Wing to head indoors immediately.

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The footage revealed the driver exiting the smoking vehicle. The individual then engaged in a physical altercation with federal officials. This aggressive behavior prompted an immediate response from surrounding security personnel.

Suspect Clash With Federal Agents

The suspect was observed throwing punches at a crowd of US Secret Service agents. National Guard soldiers were also present at the scene. These troops were initially checking on the driver after the crash occurred.

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The driver's immediate instinct to swing at law enforcement who rushed to their vehicle indicated a hostile attitude. This reaction suggests the suspect may have held the law in low regard. The nature of the crash remains under investigation by federal authorities.

President Trump And Press Status

President Donald Trump is currently at the White House during this incident. He has not been seen publicly all day as security protocols were activated. The executive mansion remains in a state of heightened alert.

By around 10:30 am ET, Secret Service agents allowed the White House press to exit the West Wing. Reporters were permitted to return to their TV tents outside the complex. This move signaled a partial lifting of the indoor lockdown.

Ongoing Investigation And Next Steps

The Daily Mail contacted the US Secret Service for official comment regarding the crash. Authorities have not yet determined if the crash was intentional. Further details about the suspect's identity and motive are pending release.

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This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Security teams continue to monitor the area surrounding Lafayette Square Park. The situation remains fluid as investigators work to understand the full context of the event.