White House Network Exposed as Residential Proxy Exit Node

Investigation reveals White House IPs used as residential proxy exit nodes by threat actors, raising severe security concerns for internal government systems.

Devices connected to the White House network have been identified as residential proxy exit nodes, creating a significant security vulnerability for one of the most sensitive government infrastructures in the world. This discovery came to light through data collected by Layer3, a cybersecurity firm specializing in network observability and threat detection. The activity involves the misuse of innocent residential internet connections to mask malicious online behavior, effectively turning compromised government devices into tools for cybercriminals.

Discovery of Proxy Activity on White House Network

Sergiy Usatyuk, the founder of Layer3, revealed that the organization's new observatory tool uncovered this persistent issue. Without this specific monitoring capability, the activity might have remained entirely undetected within the complex web of government network traffic. The White House residential proxy usage represents a critical failure in network hygiene, where external bad actors exploit internal systems to hide their digital footprints.

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Mechanism of Residential Proxy Exploitation

Residential proxies function by routing internet traffic through IP addresses associated with standard home internet connections rather than commercial data centers. This makes the traffic appear legitimate and difficult to block. However, threat actors often hijack these connections by infecting devices with malware or illicit software development kits (SDKs). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a bulletin in March warning users to protect their systems from such hijacking. The FBI noted that these proxies are commonly used to conceal command-and-control infrastructure, conduct phishing attacks, send spam, and disguise malicious traffic from law enforcement.

Layer3 Data Analysis and Timeline of Incidents

Layer3's data indicates that 28 distinct residential proxy services were exiting into the White House network nearly every day between October 5 and November 3. During this period, there were 236 separate exits logged. The activity was not random but occurred predominantly in the evening White House time, specifically between 5 pm and midnight. This pattern strongly suggests that an infected device within the building, rather than a guest, is serving as the exit node. The infection likely stems from a compromised proxy SDK that allows internal network access and lateral movement for attackers.

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Security Risks and Internal System Vulnerabilities

The presence of these proxies poses a direct threat to internal systems. Past research has shown that poorly secured proxy SDKs can allow attackers to bypass security perimeters and move laterally within a network. If the SDK on the White House network has similar flaws, any individual purchasing proxy access could potentially use it to reach sensitive internal systems. Layer3 stated that their data retention period goes back to July 10, and given the continuous activity for several months, it is likely that White House IPs have been compromised for an extended period. Security firm Synthient believes multiple Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices on the network have the Infatica SDK installed. Infatica offers software that monetizes users' internet connections by turning their devices into residential proxy exit nodes without explicit consent.

Response from US State Department and Mitigation

Most recent residential proxy activity on the White House network occurred on Wednesday night, hours after the initial blog post about the issue went live, but it has since ceased. The US State Department contacted Layer3 on Thursday morning to request a copy of the company's logs. Usatyuk confirmed that he has sent the requested data to the State Department. The hope is that government officials have identified and mitigated the situation before any government secrets were exposed. The incident highlights the ongoing need for rigorous monitoring of all network endpoints, including those that may appear benign or unused.