White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Returns to Work During Maternity Leave After Shooting

Karoline Leavitt, 39 weeks pregnant, canceled her maternity leave to address the nation following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, earning widespread praise for her dedication and commitment.

Karoline Leavitt , the White House Press Secretary , has garnered widespread admiration and praise after making the decision to return to work on Monday, foregoing her planned maternity leave .

This unexpected return comes in the wake of a security incident involving gunfire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner held on Saturday evening in Washington, D.C. Leavitt, who is currently 39 weeks pregnant with her second child with husband Nicholas Riccio, had initially announced her departure on Friday to prepare for the imminent birth.

However, following the shooting, she swiftly reversed course, announcing her intention to hold a press briefing to address the situation. The incident involved 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who managed to breach security at the event before being apprehended by law enforcement officials. Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the dinner, marking his first in-person attendance while in office. The outpouring of support for Leavitt has been significant across social media platforms.

Users have lauded her dedication and commitment to her role, particularly given her advanced stage of pregnancy. Many have expressed astonishment and respect for her willingness to return to work under such circumstances, with some jokingly suggesting she would even conduct briefings during labor if possible. Comments highlight her perceived strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication to duty.

The sentiment is particularly strong among those who identify with her New Hampshire roots, with several users referencing the perceived toughness and determination of individuals from the state. The incident involved a Secret Service agent who was shot but is expected to make a full recovery, as confirmed by Donald Trump, who noted the protective effectiveness of the agent’s bulletproof vest. The swift action of law enforcement in neutralizing the threat was also widely acknowledged.

Leavitt’s initial announcement on Friday indicated that this would be her last official engagement before taking maternity leave, acknowledging her imminent due date. She expressed confidence in the capabilities of her team to handle press briefings in her absence. She and her husband announced in December that they were expecting a daughter, adding to their family which already includes their son, Nicholas Robert 'Niko' Riccio, born in July 2024.

The White House has opted for a rotating team of administration officials to cover press briefings during Leavitt’s leave, rather than assigning a single replacement. The focus remains on ensuring continued communication and transparency with the press despite the unexpected circumstances. Leavitt’s decision to return to work so quickly after the shooting underscores her commitment to providing timely and accurate information to the public, even while prioritizing her personal life and the health of her unborn child.

Her actions have sparked a national conversation about dedication, duty, and the challenges faced by working mothers in high-pressure positions





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Karoline Leavitt White House Press Secretary Maternity Leave White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glamorous Kickoff to White House Correspondents’ Weekend at British EmbassyThe White House Correspondents’ Association weekend began with a lavish celebration hosted at the British embassy, highlighting Anglo-American relations and the importance of journalism. The event, a collaboration between the Daily Mail and Brunswick PR, drew prominent figures from media, politics, and business.

Read more »

Stars Shine at the 2026 White House Correspondents' DinnerA look at the celebrity and political attendees, and their stunning fashion choices, at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, marking President Trump's return to the event.

Read more »

Trump Evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner Amid Reports of Possible ShooterPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner following reports of loud sounds and a potential security threat. The incident caused widespread panic among attendees, who took cover as Secret Service agents responded.

Read more »

Security Incident at White House Correspondents Dinner; Shooter ApprehendedSecret Service agents responded to a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C. on April 25, 2026. A gunman fired at President Trump, prompting a swift response from security and attendees taking cover. The shooter has been apprehended and the event may resume pending law enforcement guidance.

Read more »

Dana White bizarre reaction to White House Correspondents' Association shootingUFC chief Dana White gave a bizarre account of the terrifying events during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting.

Read more »

Chaos at White House Correspondents' Dinner as Armed Assailant Sparks Security ScareAn armed intruder disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, forcing President Trump, Vice President Vance, and other officials into hiding. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared dramatic behind-the-scenes photos, while the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended after a shootout with Secret Service agents.

Read more »