White House officials confiscated all journalist cellphones aboard Trump's Air Force One departing Shenzhen. This security measure follows the historic meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin and raises questions about the flight's destination amid unconfirmed Trump-Kim talks.

White House officials confiscated the cellphones of every journalist traveling on Donald Trump's new Air Force One immediately after the aircraft departed China on Thursday. The security measure was enforced by staff members without prior notification to the press corps, causing confusion among reporters who were already seated on the plane at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. A pool reporter filed a dispatch noting that the devices were taken away solely for security reasons, a practice that contradicts standard diplomatic travel protocols.

Unprecedented Security Protocol On The Plane

Donald Trump's staff seized the devices of all journalists aboard the presidential aircraft after it left Chinese airspace. This action occurred hours after the president concluded a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The security sweep was implemented abruptly, with no reporters informed of the impending restriction until they had already boarded and taken their seats. NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake characterized the sudden confiscation as very unusual, highlighting a significant deviation from established norms for presidential travel. The move ensures that no electronic devices are in use or accessible to the media during the flight, marking a stark contrast to previous diplomatic missions.

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Diplomatic Context Of The Trilateral Summit

The stringent security measures followed a landmark diplomatic engagement in Shenzhen where Donald Trump sat down with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for the first time in a trilateral formation. The agenda for this high-level meeting focused heavily on nuclear arms control and the ongoing American war with Iran. Prior to the flight, Trump had spent the week signaling potential interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He stated at the White House on Tuesday that any such meeting would occur in China but would ultimately be decided by Xi Jinping. Despite these diplomatic signals, the anticipated Trump-Kim meeting did not materialize during this visit.

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Media Reactions And Previous Precedents

The seizure of devices sparked immediate skepticism and varied reactions among the international press corps traveling with the president. Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich suggested on social media that the collection of pool phones raised suspicion that Air Force One might not be heading straight back to the United States. This concern is compounded by the fact that a similar security sweep was not conducted when Donald Trump flew out of Beijing in May. Earlier in the trip, White House staff had already demonstrated heightened security awareness by disposing of Chinese-issued credentials, delegation pins, and their own burner phones into a bin at the foot of the aircraft stairs. This disposal was motivated by fears that Beijing had bugged the equipment, setting a precedent for the later total confiscation of personal devices.

Uncertain Flight Path And Future Implications

As Air Force One travels through the air, its final destination remains unclear to both the public and the journalists on board. Pyongyang has not commented on whether a meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will occur, leaving the diplomatic outcome of the trip ambiguous. North Korean state media has recently released images showing Kim Jong Un at a volcano and a ski resort, but no official schedule has been released. Kim has never attended an APEC summit, and North Korea does not belong to the organization. South Korea's top diplomat indicated before the leaders gathered in Shenzhen that he saw little chance of Kim showing up. The Daily Mail has contacted the White House for further comment on the security protocols and the flight itinerary.