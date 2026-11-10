White Rhino Calf Mazinda Born at Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo welcomed a male white rhino calf named Mazinda, weighing an estimated 40kg, as part of a conservation breeding programme dating back to 1970.

Zookeepers at Whipsnade Zoo are celebrating the birth of a male white rhino calf, which was born on Sunday 1 November at around 4pm to mum Fahari and dad Sizzle. The calf has an estimated weight of 40kg, which is 11 times heavier than the average human baby. The birth marks a milestone in a conservation effort that began 50 years ago to save the species from the brink of extinction.

The calf has been named Mazinda, and he is the 61st white rhino to be born at the zoo since 1970. The name honours the original Mazinda, who was the first white rhino calf born in Europe.

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How the White Rhino Breeding Programme Began

The white rhino breeding programme at Whipsnade Zoo started in 1970, when a herd of white rhinos arrived from South Africa. The herd came under an agreement with the Natal Parks Board, which aimed to safeguard the threatened species through a carefully managed European conservation breeding programme.

Whipsnade Zoo was chosen for the project because of its wide-open space and its expertise in conservation breeding. Mark Holden, Hoofstock Team Leader at Whipsnade Zoo, said the site was the ideal place to establish the programme.

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Keepers did not know at the time that one of the females was already pregnant. On 24 June 1971 she gave birth to the original Mazinda, the first white rhino calf born in Europe.

The original Mazinda was born at the zoo a year after the herd arrived. More than five decades later, the new calf was named after her in recognition of that early success.

Why the Species Needed Protection

Southern white rhinos came close to extinction because their wild population was reduced to around 20 individuals in South Africa by the late 19th century. Poaching and habitat loss kept the species under threat into the 1970s, which is when Whipsnade Zoo decided to launch its large conservation effort.

Although numbers have recovered significantly, white rhinos still face threats from poaching and habitat loss. The latest estimates place the wild population at around 17,500 across Africa.

Whipsnade Zoo continues to work with other European conservation zoos. Together they aim to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse back up population of white rhinos.

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Mazinda's Early Days and Visitor Access

Mark Holden said the calf has stayed close to mum Fahari in the rhino barn since birth. He said the calf has been growing stronger and more confident every day, and that Fahari is proving to be the perfect parent.

Holden described Mazinda as a very inquisitive calf who already loves exploring his surroundings. He said rhino calves take some time to grow into their large hooves, so keepers have enjoyed watching him totter around and test his balance.

Holden also linked the naming to the charity's history. ZSL, the conservation charity that runs Whipsnade Zoo, is celebrating its 200th anniversary year, and the team wanted to honour the birth as part of the zoo's conservation legacy.

Visitors can see Mazinda with his mum as the pair continue to enjoy bonding time inside the rhino barn at Whipsnade Zoo. Holden said the team cannot wait to watch the calf run around the grassy green paddocks, just as his namesake did more than 50 years ago.