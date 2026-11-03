White Working Class Voters Turn Against Trump Amid Economic and Epstein Anger

Polling shows white working-class voters are abandoning Donald Trump due to high costs, Epstein scandal handling, and economic frustration ahead of midterms.

Colton Weaver, a 37-year-old mechanic from Beaumont, Texas, represents a shifting demographic in American politics. He is the exact type of voter who helped elect Donald Trump as president, yet he is voting for a Democrat this Tuesday. Weaver stated he believes it is time for significant changes to the current political landscape and urged for these shifts to happen quickly. He is not alone in his perspective. Exit polls from previous elections showed Trump winning about two-thirds of white voters without a college degree in each of his three presidential runs. However, a recent New York Times poll indicates that fewer than half of this group now approve of the job he is doing. The blue-collar coalition that powered Trump to the White House in 2016 may finally be breaking.

Economic Anger And Cost Of Living Pressures

There is widespread anger over the economy and the rising cost of living across the Midwest. This frustration is largely driven by what some voters describe as a forever-lingering war with Iran. In Sedgwick County, a key electoral area in Kansas where the Senate race is now considered a toss-up, affordability was the primary issue for white working-class men. Damien Gilbert, a 32-year-old union carpenter, noted that his friends can no longer afford their lives. He cited expensive gas and rising food prices as major concerns, pointing to what he called a ridiculous war of choice as a contributing factor. This sentiment is replicated across the region as everyday citizens struggle with inflation.

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Cody, a 32-year-old fast food worker in Dayton, Ohio, expressed similar difficulties. He reported that he has not seen a raise in a year and a half while looking for work despite being overqualified. He described the difficulty of making an honest living in the current climate. Tariffs have also become a significant part of the frustration among these voters. Trump initially gained support in industrial heartlands by surfeting a wave of anger about the loss of manufacturing jobs after the North American Free Trade Agreement. In his second term, blue-collar workers backed him believing that tariffs would bring those jobs back.

Epstein Files And Political Fallout

Alongside economic concerns, there is fury over the Trump administration handling of the Epstein files. This anger extends even to those on the MAGA right. Joe Rogan, the prominent podcaster, called the situation a line in the sand and accused the administration of trying to gaslight the electorate. Democrats believe this issue is resonating strongly with working-class voters. In Kansas, they launched ads accusing Republican senator Roger Marshall of protecting pedophiles through his votes in Congress. They labeled him a member of the Epstein class to highlight his political record. In Florida, Democrats spent heavily on a 30-second ad during Game 3 of the World Series. The ad featured an Epstein survivor accusing Republican Senator Ashley Moody of voting to protect the man who abused her.

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Macomb County And The Reagan Democrat Shift

A vital area for Trump remaining clout is in Michigan Macomb County. This region is where the Reagan Democrats phenomenon was born. It was here that white working-class voters abandoned their traditional support for Democratic candidates since the 1930s. Dwight Phillips, a working-class voter in Macomb County, said he is voting for Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. He told the Daily Mail that people are tired of the same old story and hate Trump. Phillips expressed a desire for new ideas like Medicare for all. Jeff Borja, a retired history teacher in the same county, voted for Trump in 2016 but now supports El-Sayed. Borja cited the lack of a peaceful transfer of power in 2020 as embarrassing for the former president.

Borja is now voting strictly on policy grounds. He views El-Sayed as the candidate focused on domestic economic relief. He sharply criticizes Republican economic proposals, noting that citizens suffer the most from tariffs. Former President Barack Obama rallied on behalf of El-Sayed in Detroit last weekend. Voters in Michigan tell reporters they are choosing El-Sayed due to these policy differences. The shift in this historic county signals a potential realignment of the traditional Republican base. The combination of economic hardship and political disillusionment suggests a major change in the electoral landscape for upcoming midterms.