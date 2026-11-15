Whitehall AI Survey Reveals Civil Servant Usage Amid Speechwriter Controversy

A new Civil Service People Survey for 2025 reveals widespread AI adoption across Whitehall departments, sparking debate over productivity, data security, and political authenticity following a Downing Street speechwriter incident.

More than half of civil servants at several key Whitehall departments have admitted to using artificial intelligence tools to save time at work, according to a major new survey. The Civil Service People Survey for 2025, published last week, found that around half or more of workers at the science and technology, business and trade, Treasury, Foreign Office, and energy Departments said they used AI to save one hour or more a week. Across Whitehall as a whole, 27 percent of respondents reported similar time savings.

Survey Data On AI Adoption Rates

The findings emerged from the latest Civil Service People Survey for 2025, which gathered responses from 343,961 officials across 102 bodies, including quangos. The specific question asked respondents how much time, if any, they thought they had saved by using AI tools, defining significant usage as one or more hours a week. The data indicates that nearly six in ten, or 57 percent, workers at the science and technology Department reported such savings. This figure was followed by 54 percent at the business and trade Department, 50 percent at the Treasury, 49 percent at the energy Department, and nearly half, or 48 percent, of Foreign Office civil servants.

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Productivity Gains And Research Limits

Ministers hope that the growing scale of AI adoption could boost public sector productivity, which has been sluggish since the pandemic. However, a recent business and trade Department study monitoring an AI tool called Redbox found mixed results. While the tool saved civil servants time on some tasks, such as creating research, other tasks, such as analysing data, took longer. This discrepancy highlights the complexity of integrating AI into government workflows without fully understanding the subject matter or risking the generation of non-original solutions to complex problems.

Downing Street Speechwriter Controversy

The survey results come as Andy Burnham faced mounting questions after a Downing Street aide was caught using AI to help craft a keynote address to Welsh Labour members in Llandudno on Saturday. The aide was pictured by the Mail on Sunday using ChatGPT to make the Prime Minister's words more emotive, particularly regarding the cost-of-living squeeze. The aide was spotted on the 17.03 train from London Euston to Holyhead on Friday, quaffing prosecco while consulting the bot. The bot recommended using an emotive passage describing working men's clubs, choirs, and other social infrastructure lost as Britain moved away from its industrial base. In the speech delivered on Saturday, Andy Burnham criticized Margaret Thatcher's legacy, stating it shattered the way of life for communities up and down Britain, with mines closed, factories closed, and steelworks silenced.

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Political Reactions And Security Fears

The incident sparked accusations that the premier was an artificial prime minister and that his man-of-the-people act was a sham. Former Tory Cabinet Minister David Jones said it is essential that AI should remain a tool, not a substitute for human judgment. He argued that civil servants must take full personal responsibility for the accuracy of their work and that there must be proper safeguards to protect sensitive Government information. While Jones admitted there is nothing inherently wrong with Andy Burnham using AI to help prepare a speech, he questioned whether the public was hearing Andy Burnham's true convictions or a computer's best guess at what he thinks voters want to hear.

Tory MP Greg Smith added that while AI can be an incredible tool, there will rightly be concern if civil servants are leaning on it for everything. Smith noted that these tools are not infallible and there is no replacement for human experience and judgment on important matters. As for political speeches, Smith banned the use of AI in his office for drafting anything, stating that constituents deserve to know what politicians actually think, not AI. Beyond political authenticity, there are significant fears about workers effectively sharing potentially sensitive information with Silicon Valley giants by inputting it into their AI engines. These tech giants have for years been harvesting input data, dubbed scraping, raising serious security and privacy concerns for government departments.

Next Steps For Government Policy

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday have agreed to withhold the No 10 speechwriter's identity at Downing Street's request. The speechwriter was seen consulting ChatGPT about ways to improve a section criticizing Margaret Thatcher's legacy while working on the Prime Minister's Saturday address. The controversy underscores the tension between the potential efficiency gains of AI and the need for transparency, originality, and security in public service. As Whitehall departments continue to experiment with these tools, the Civil Service People Survey for 2025 provides a critical baseline for understanding current usage patterns. The ongoing debate will likely influence future guidelines on AI use in government, balancing the drive for productivity against the risks of data exposure and the erosion of human accountability in high-stakes political communications.