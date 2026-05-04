Whitehall Departments Continue to Spend Millions on 'Woke' Diversity Jobs Despite Labour Pledges

A Daily Mail audit reveals Whitehall departments are still allocating substantial funds to diversity, equity, and inclusion (EDI) roles, despite Labour's promises to cut civil service waste. The Home Office and Work and Pensions department are among the biggest spenders.

A recent audit by the Daily Mail has revealed that despite Labour 's pledges to reduce waste, Whitehall departments continue to allocate significant funds to 'woke' diversity, equity, and inclusion ( EDI ) roles.

The Home Office leads in employing officials primarily focused on EDI initiatives, with 18 staff members earning a combined £918,348 annually, averaging £51,000 each. This is particularly notable given the department's responsibility for addressing the Channel migrant crisis. The Work and Pensions department follows closely, spending £1.12 million on 15 EDI roles, resulting in an average salary of £73,000 per official – a substantial sum considering the department's mandate to manage Britain's benefits system.

HS2, under the Department for Transport, is allocating nearly £500,000 to seven EDI positions, with the highest earner receiving up to £92,000. Their EDI efforts even included a £750 expenditure on participation in the Birmingham Pride March. Further analysis shows the Environment and Education departments are spending £302,927 and up to £202,000 respectively on EDI staff.

The investigation, largely driven by parliamentary questions submitted by Rupert Lowe, highlights that the reported figures represent only salaries as of the start of the year and do not encompass the costs of related activities such as training, events, and memberships in equality organizations. Additional data indicates that the Education department spent £190,000 on diversity and inclusion learning courses in 2024, while the Housing department allocated £47,272.

The Work and Pensions, Business, Justice departments, and Attorney General's Office also contributed smaller amounts to these initiatives. Critics argue that these EDI roles often promote contentious theories regarding gender and race, potentially stifling open discussion on sensitive topics. Concerns have been raised by gender-critical feminists who fear expressing their views on transgender issues within this environment. The lack of complete transparency, with some departments refusing to provide data, suggests the actual expenditure could be even higher.

The TaxPayers' Alliance has voiced strong criticism, labeling the spending as 'infuriating' and a misallocation of resources, particularly given the pressing issues of border control and the benefits system. Sir John Hayes, chairman of the Tory Common Sense group, contends that EDI roles are often a 'waste of taxpayers' hard-earned money' and can serve as a vehicle for 'weird woke prejudices' like critical race theory and the concept of 'white privilege'.

He suggests these positions, at best, waste public funds and, at worst, promote harmful ideologies. Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe advocates for the removal of these roles from the public sector.

Furthermore, Whitehall departments spent thousands on Pride events, with the Cabinet Office allocating £7,395 for 750 civil servants to attend 27 events. A 2022/23 report revealed 380 EDI staff across Whitehall, earning an average of £53,000. Despite Labour's promise to reduce the Civil Service by 50,000, the headcount has actually increased to 554,000 as of September, raising questions about the effectiveness of the promised crackdown on waste





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