Whitney Dean Returns to EastEnders After Two Years Away

EastEnders has aired a surprise return for fan favorite Whitney Dean, played by Shona McGarty, after a two-year absence. The character, who was previously in a relationship with Zack Hudson, made a surprise appearance at a meeting, where she appeared to be on good terms with her ex, but ultimately revealed she is now seeing someone else. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and welcome back Shona's beloved character.

EastEnders has aired a surprise return for fan favorite Whitney Dean , with Shona McGarty reprising her role after two years away Despite their acrimonious ending, the pair appeared to be on good terms with Whitney showing Zack some photos of the girls.

Ever the cheeky chappy, Zack suggested getting back together - meaning Whitney would not have to raise the children alone. However, Whitney revealed she is now seeing someone else, leaving Zack gutted in the process. The installment saw Zack get a surprise phone call before heading off to a mystery meeting. Soon after, he was sat in Knight Fusion - joined by none other than former fiancee Whitney.

One viewer wrote on X: 'Omg Whitney is back #eastenders.

' Another penned: 'Nice to see whitney again! #EastEnders.

' While a third chimed in: 'WHITNEY?! #eastenders.

' Viewers first learned of Shona's EastEnders departure in July 2023, as she told The Sun on Sunday at the time 'I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.

' A source told the publication that the decision 'wasn't an easy decision' but that Shona felt it was the right time to 'try something new. ' They added: 'She is hoping the door will be left open for her character to return one day, but nothing is guaranteed and it is all in the hands of the scriptwriters. ' The actress subsequently appeared in last year's series of hit ITV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Shona finished in third place behind social media star Angryginge and Celebs Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson. During her time in the jungle, romance rumours surrounded Shona and her co-star, rapper Aitch (real name Harrison Armstrong). Shona addressed the rumours after joining Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday, where she reflected on her time in the jungle and set the record straight on any blossoming romance.

She shared 'I came out, and apparently me and Aitch were in a relationship...

'He's great, still my little brother! He's so fun to be around, he's just hyper, and he matched my level of hyper.

'He hasn't been round for karaoke yet, but it's on the cards. ' Elsewhere, Shona also opened up about what her mental health had been like prior to entering the jungle. She told the Daily Mail 'Before I came in here, I couldn't even sit on the toilet without scrolling on TikTok. You know?

'I don't remember the last time I had a real deep conversation with my mom and dad. Because you're just constantly replying to emails or scrolling or WhatsApp.

' Before entering the jungle, Shona said that poor mental health had been having a significant impact on her life, but she had reached a place where she no longer wanted 'to let the anxiety win. ' EastEnders has aired a surprise return for fan favorite Whitney Dean, with Shona McGarty reprising her role after two years awa





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