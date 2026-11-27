Whittons Auctions in Devon is facing severe criticism for selling items from Ann Widdecombe's estate, including controversial memorabilia and potentially offensive objects shortly after her death.

Controversy has erupted surrounding the dispersal of possessions from the estate of former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe. The former politician died in violent circumstances at the age of 78 less than five months ago, yet her belongings are now being auctioned with alarming haste in Devon.

Controversial Auction Details Emerge

Whittons Auctions in Honiton has issued a catalogue featuring a diverse array of items from Widdecombe's personal life, prompting immediate concern regarding the timing and nature of the sale. The auction house initially listed numerous possessions without clearly identifying their provenance, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from observers and family associates alike.

Also read Sixty Political Leaders Gather at Westminster Cathedral for Ann Widdecombe Memorial

The catalogue includes intimate and sentimental objects such as an oil portrait of the politician with her cat and the governmental red boxes she utilized during her ministerial tenure. Additionally, the sale features memorabilia from her television career, including a life-sized cutout of her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Anton du Beke, a teaspoon bent by Uri Geller, an autograph from Basil Brush, and a trophy from the TV game show Pointless.

Criticism of Estate Dispersal Methods

Widdecombe's nephew, the Rev Roger Widdecombe, delivered a eulogy at her memorial service held at Westminster Cathedral yesterday afternoon. He emphasized that the gathering was intended to celebrate a life well lived, stating that while her death was a tragedy, the focus should remain on gratitude. The service was attended by at least five prime ministers, underscoring her significant political stature.

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Critics argue that the auction house has mishandled the sensitive task of distributing a high-profile figure's private effects. The catalogue appears to have lumped Widdecombe's belongings with those of other recently deceased individuals from Devon, a lack of distinction that has fueled accusations of vulgarity and insensitivity.

The Rev Roger Widdecombe stressed that they gathered to thank God for a life well lived, contrasting sharply with the current commercial exploitation of her effects. Observers note that in the fresh aftermath of her death, there is no context to explain which items held sentimental value versus those that were merely clutter.

Offensive Items and Public Outrage

The situation has been exacerbated by the inclusion of highly sensitive items within the auction catalogue. Among the grouped lots are racist cast-iron moneyboxes and a mixed collection of historical toys containing many golliwog figurines. These items have reignited discussions about Widdecombe's past controversies.

Widdecombe was previously castigated in 2019 for sending a WhatsApp message regarding throwing her toys out of the pram, which included references to teddy bears and golliwogs. She consistently denied any racist intent in that incident, arguing that her words should be understood within the context of a more innocent age.

Compounding the outrage was a reporting error by the auction house. Whittons Auctions used the n-word in its descriptions of the goods before the problematic listings were removed from the online catalogue following social media criticism. The auction house has since re-advertised Ann's items under her name, but the damage to her legacy and the auction house's reputation remains significant.

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Implications for Legacy and Estate Handling

There is currently no definitive evidence confirming that the offensive items, such as the golliwogs, originally belonged to Ann Widdecombe. It remains unclear if these objects were forgotten childhood relics stored for decades or if they were part of the estate at all. The lack of transparency from the executors has left the public with conflicting narratives.

The hasty timing of the sale, occurring only months after her death, has been described as presumptuous. Many question whether the family or executors considered the appropriate preservation of her legacy before allowing her private possessions to be sold to the highest bidder in a public bazaar.

Widdecombe, who was pictured at the Brexit Party Rally in 2019 and on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, was a Marmite personality who divided opinion during her decades in British political life. The manner of her estate's dispersal now risks overshadowing her political career with a narrative of insensitivity.

As the auction proceeds, attention remains fixed on whether further clarifications will be issued regarding the provenance of the items. The incident highlights the complex challenges faced when managing the estates of polarizing public figures, particularly when executed with limited tact or clarity.