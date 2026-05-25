WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo an 'emergency of international concern'

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo an 'emergency of international concern'. The outbreak continues to spread rapidly, highlighting the challenges faced by health officials to contain the epidemic. The World Health Organization confirms that there is no global pandemic like Covid, but regional spread is a concern after cases have crossed into Uganda.

A health crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo is prompting the World Health Organization to declare the long-awaited Ebola outbreak an 'emergency of international concern'.

The Red Cross evacuate a patient with Ebola as a hospital is overrun with new cases, and patients escaped from hospital after demonstrators burned tents set up by Médecins Sans Frontières. The recent attacks of hospitals are blamed on a family affected by a Christian religious leader who died from Ebola. A suspected patient who was in critical condition died in the second attack while trying to flee from his bed.

The World Health Organization confirms that at least one hospital worker was injured in the attack. Despite the seriousness of the situation, officials state that there is no global pandemic like Covid, but regional spread is a concern after cases have crossed into Uganda. Health aid groups are now playing 'cahoots' since the outbreak was first detected in mid-May.

The health crisis is happening in the hotspots of Rwampara, Mongbwalu, Nyankunde and Bunia in Ituri, where many civilians have been displaced by conflict. The recent discovery of new cases also led to the Department of State issuing travel warnings to Americans not to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, or Uganda for any reason and to reconsider travel to Rwanda due to the Ebola Bundibugyo Virus disease outbreak in the region.

Experts say that they are racing to contain the epidemic, but the situation is growing rapidly. The cases have also been confirmed in North Kivu and M23, a rebel group that controls territory in eastern Congo, confirmed a death in South Kivu. They expect the number of cases to rise to 1,000 if Ebola goes uncontrolled. Ebola is caused by a strain of the Bundibugyo virus, which currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.

The doctors and health officials are concerned that as Ebola is mainly spread through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, sick or dead person, or contaminated objects like clothing. It does not spread through particles that linger in the air. Instead, infected fluid must directly enter the body through an opening, like the mouth





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