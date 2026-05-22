WHO Director-General Alerts of Rapid Spread of Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the Ebola outbreak in Congo is spreading rapidly and now poses a 'very high' risk at the national level. The UN health agency revised the assessment of the risk upward to 'very high', indicating an increased risk compared to the previously designated 'high' risk.

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the Ebola outbreak in Congo is spreading rapidly and now poses a 'very high' risk at the national level.

The WHO Director-General made the announcement after the UN health agency revised the assessment of the risk by moving it from 'high' to 'very high'. The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains high for regional spread, while it remains low at the global level. Despite the containment efforts so far, the number of suspected cases and deaths in the country continues to rise





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Ebola Outbreak In Congo World Health Organisation (WHO) Epidemic Response National Level Risk Regional Spread Risk Global Spread Risk

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