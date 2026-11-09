Who Gives A Crap Data Breach Exposes Customer Details in UK US Australia

Who Gives A Crap confirms a security incident affecting customers in the UK US and Australia after an intruder accessed data via a third-party marketing provider.

Who Gives A Crap has confirmed a significant data security incident that exposed personal information of shoppers in the United Kingdom United States and Australia. The eco-friendly toilet paper retailer warned that an unauthorized intruder accessed customer records through a third-party software provider. This breach represents a major disruption to the company's digital infrastructure and raises urgent questions about data protection standards for direct-to-consumer brands.

Breach Timeline and Vendor Access

The unauthorized access occurred when an intruder gained entry to the systems of an unnamed US-based marketing software provider on October 30. The third-party vendor detected the intrusion the following day on October 31 and successfully secured its systems by November 1. However Who Gives A Crap was not notified of the incident until November 6 leaving a five-day gap between the initial discovery and customer notification.

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The supplier did not disclose why it delayed reporting the breach to its client for nearly a week. This lag in communication highlights potential vulnerabilities in how third-party vendors handle security alerts. The lack of immediate transparency has left the company scrambling to address the situation and manage customer concerns regarding the safety of their personal data.

Exposed Data and Security Measures

The compromised information includes customers names email addresses phone numbers mailing addresses and total spending history. This data reveals not only where customers live but also their purchasing patterns and financial engagement with the brand. Who Gives A Crap co-founder and CEO Simon Griffiths confirmed that the incident impacted customers across all affected regions including Australia the UK and the US.

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Fortunately payment information order details and passwords were not involved in the breach. Customer accounts were not directly accessed by the intruder. Despite this relief Who Gives A Crap stated it does not yet know whether the information was copied or downloaded. The company has added that it has found no current evidence of misuse regarding the stolen data.

Geographic Impact and Customer Warnings

Canadian customers appear to have escaped this security incident as the supplier reported no personal information belonging to shoppers in Canada was accessed. The breach was isolated to markets served by the compromised US-based marketing provider. Who Gives A Crap has since disconnected the provider from its systems and changed all relevant access credentials to prevent further unauthorized entry.

The company has begun warning affected customers to watch out for suspicious emails texts calls and other unsolicited communications. Simon Griffiths emphasized that the main concern is scam or phishing messages that use real customer details to appear convincing. This proactive step aims to mitigate the risk of social engineering attacks that often follow data breaches.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

The identity of the software provider at the center of this incident remains undisclosed. Who Gives A Crap has not revealed how many customers were affected including the specific number of impacted users in the UK. The company also did not respond to media inquiries seeking further details about the vendor or the scope of the breach.

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Who Gives A Crap Limited has formally reported the incident to relevant authorities who are currently assessing the information provided. The company continues to monitor the situation while supporting affected customers. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with third-party vendors and the importance of rigorous data security protocols in the digital economy.