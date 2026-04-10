Who's Bringing Audiences Back? Top Movie Stars Driving Ticket Sales According to Theater Owners

Leading movie theater chains reveal the A-list actors currently driving ticket sales, highlighting the stars drawing the biggest crowds and the demographic that's keeping cinemas afloat. Insights from B&B Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and The Lot reveal the contemporary box-office landscape, including the rising influence of Gen Z.

Leading movie theater chains across the United States have unveiled the stars currently drawing the biggest crowds, revealing a fascinating snapshot of Hollywood's box office power. In an industry still navigating its recovery from the pandemic, the CEOs of prominent theater chains such as B&B Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and The Lot provided insights to Variety on which A-list actors are proving to be the most bankable.

The results highlight both established stars and emerging talents, reflecting shifts in audience preferences and the evolving landscape of cinema. This analysis provides a unique perspective, going beyond simple box office numbers to understand the cultural impact and enduring appeal of certain actors in the minds of theater owners and, by extension, the moviegoing public. The selection offers a peek into which performers are perceived as vital for driving ticket sales, particularly among the crucial Gen Z demographic. \For female leads, the spotlight shines on Margot Robbie and Zendaya. Margot Robbie, with her captivating performances in films like Wuthering Heights and the global phenomenon Barbie, has solidified her position as a box office draw. Despite mixed critical reception, Wuthering Heights, with its racy narrative, has achieved impressive financial results. Robbie's role in the billion-dollar success of Barbie further underscores her ability to attract audiences. Zendaya, recognized as a Gen Z icon, has also experienced a phenomenal run of box office hits. Her presence in both the Dune and Spider-Man franchises, along with her performance in less conventional films like The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson, showcases her versatility and appeal to a broad audience. The Drama's strong opening performance for A24 underscores her ability to bring fans to the cinemas. This dual presence of Robbie and Zendaya illustrates the power of female leads in the contemporary cinematic landscape, influencing both ticket sales and cultural conversations, signifying a potential shift in the film industry where female leads are drawing huge audiences and revenue.\When it comes to the men driving ticket sales, Ryan Gosling and Timothée Chalamet are highlighted as significant draws. Gosling's recent successes with both Barbie and Project Hail Mary have cemented his status as a bankable star. His capacity to deliver both critical acclaim and commercial success is clear. Chalamet, on the other hand, has had a consistent track record, driven by his work in the Dune movies, Marty Supreme, Wonka, and his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. While Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are still popular, their recent box office performances have been mixed. Pitt's performance in F1, a sports drama, brought in a reasonable gross revenue, whereas the large budgets of DiCaprio's recent films, Killers of the Flower Moon and One Battle After Another, have overshadowed their revenue. Theater owners noted that Zendaya and Tom Holland represent the next generation of box-office stars. A significant trend to consider is the dominance of the Gen Z audience (ages 14-29) at movie theaters. This comes as a surprise to many industry analysts. Their preference for the big screen, a more traditional experience, flies in the face of expectations that they would be entirely captivated by small screens and social media. Films like A Minecraft Movie, Five Nights at Freddy's, Challengers, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have emerged as popular options for this demographic, demonstrating the significance of tailoring content to appeal to younger audiences. The data reflects the complex and changing preferences of moviegoers in the modern era





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Box Office Movie Stars Zendaya Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Timothée Chalamet Gen Z

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