Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Contestant Loses £186,000 After Badminton Shuttlecock Blunder

Jen Essery Lillikakis lost a substantial sum on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire after incorrectly answering a question about the fastest object in a competitive game. The show has seen numerous heartbreaking losses over the years.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has a long history of both triumphant winners and heartbreaking near-misses. Over its nearly three decades on air, only seven contestants have successfully claimed the show's coveted jackpot, while many others have stumbled on challenging questions, losing substantial sums of money.

A recent episode highlighted this dramatic potential for loss when Jen Essery Lillikakis, playing to fund her honeymoon, suffered a significant setback. She navigated the initial questions covering art, Shakespeare, sportswear, and cookery with confidence, but faced a formidable challenge at the £500,000 mark. The question posed by Jeremy Clarkson was: 'According to Guinness World Records, which of these has travelled at over 260 miles per hour during a competitive game or match?

Tennis ball, ice hockey puck, badminton shuttlecock or table tennis ball?

' With no lifelines remaining, Jen utilized her 'Phone A Friend' to consult her father, Chris, who unfortunately didn't know the answer. Clarkson emphasized the high stakes, warning Jen that a wrong answer would result in a loss of £186,000, while correctly answering would propel her closer to the million. Despite the risk, Jen pondered whether the regret of not trying would outweigh the pain of losing a significant amount.

Ultimately, she chose 'ice hockey puck,' only to discover the correct answer was 'badminton shuttlecock,' resulting in a devastating loss of £186,000, though she retained her £64,000 safety net. This incident is not isolated. The show's history is peppered with contestants who have come agonizingly close to the top prize, only to be undone by a single question.

Nicholas Bennett, appearing last year, lost £375,000 on the £1,000,000 question, incorrectly guessing 'Yahoo' as the origin of the word 'serendipity,' which was coined by a famous writer and derived from a fairy tale. He had exhausted his 'Ask the Host' and 'Phone A Friend' lifelines before making the fateful decision.

Similarly, Duncan Bickley, a helicopter instructor, lost £218,000 in 2000 when he incorrectly identified Amy Johnson's plane as 'Pegasus,' despite using the 50/50 lifeline which left him with only two options. The host, Chris Tarrant, at the time, highlighted the potential for a record-breaking win or loss. Rob Mitchell experienced a similar fate in 2003, losing £218,000 by incorrectly estimating the height of an Oscar statuette.

He consulted his sister-in-law via 'Phone A Friend,' but she was unable to provide the correct answer. These instances demonstrate the intense pressure and unpredictable nature of the game. Eleanor Ayres also faced a costly setback in 2019, losing £125,000 on a question about Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. These stories serve as a reminder that even the most knowledgeable contestants can fall victim to challenging questions and the inherent risks of the game.

The show's enduring appeal lies not only in the possibility of winning a life-changing sum of money but also in the dramatic tension and emotional rollercoaster experienced by the contestants. The near misses and heartbreaking losses are just as captivating as the victories, creating a compelling viewing experience for audiences. The show continues to test the knowledge and nerve of contestants, offering a unique blend of intellectual challenge and high-stakes drama.

The examples of Jen Essery Lillikakis, Nicholas Bennett, Duncan Bickley, Rob Mitchell, and Eleanor Ayres underscore the unpredictable nature of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' and the courage it takes to play for such significant sums





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