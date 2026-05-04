Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Father Reveals Attempt to Advise Daughter Before £186,000 Loss

A father recounts the moment his daughter lost £186,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire after he was unable to answer a question during her Phone A Friend lifeline, but insists there are no hard feelings and expresses pride in her achievement.

Chris Essery , a 66-year-old father, has spoken out about the dramatic moment his daughter, Jen Essery Lillikakis , lost a substantial £186,000 on the popular television game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire .

The loss occurred after Jen utilized her Phone A Friend lifeline, calling her father for assistance with a question worth £500,000. Unfortunately, Chris was unable to provide the correct answer, leading to Jen falling short of the million-pound prize and settling for £64,000. Despite the significant financial loss, Chris emphasizes that there are no hard feelings and expresses immense pride in his daughter’s impressive performance on the show.

He recounts attempting to advise Jen to secure the £64,000 she had already won, but his words were cut short by the show’s time constraints and did not make it to the broadcast. The question that proved to be Jen’s downfall asked contestants to identify which of the following had travelled at over 260 miles per hour during a competitive game or match: a tennis ball, an ice hockey puck, a badminton shuttlecock, or a table tennis ball.

Chris admitted to drawing a blank when presented with the question, highlighting the pressure and difficulty of the game. Jen Essery Lillikakis’s journey on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was marked by a steady climb through the rounds, skillfully answering questions and building up her winnings. Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, the show saw Jen reach the 14th question, a significant achievement in itself.

The couple, recently married to Kyri, had hoped to use the potential winnings to fund an exotic honeymoon. Chris detailed the unusual experience of being a Phone A Friend lifeline, explaining that he was monitored by a security worker – described as a taxi driver – who waited outside his home in Wanstead, East London, until the call came through.

He described the professional and calming demeanor of the show’s staff, who guided him through the process and ensured he felt as relaxed as possible under the circumstances. The entire process was recorded, adding to the pressure and anticipation. Chris also praised Jeremy Clarkson’s engaging and lighthearted hosting style, noting that the presenter was in good spirits during the taping. He acknowledged the inherent risk involved in the game, stating that ‘you throw the dice, don’t you?

’ and recognizing that viewers at home often underestimate the challenges faced by contestants. Following the show’s airing last week, Jen and Kyri are currently enjoying a romantic getaway to Florence, Italy, utilizing a portion of her £64,000 winnings. Chris shared that Jen had mentioned her intention to use the prize money for their honeymoon, which followed their wedding in Greece at the end of August.

He reiterated his unwavering pride in his daughter’s accomplishments, emphasizing that regardless of the financial outcome, her performance on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was a source of immense family pride. Jen’s loss places her as the second-biggest loser in the show’s history, underscoring the high stakes and unpredictable nature of the competition.

Chris’s account provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the experience of being a Phone A Friend lifeline and the emotional rollercoaster of watching a loved one compete for a life-changing sum of money. He maintains a positive outlook, focusing on Jen’s success in reaching a significant amount and the joy she and Kyri are experiencing on their honeymoon.

The incident serves as a reminder of the pressure cooker environment of the show and the split-second decisions that can determine a contestant’s fate





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Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Jeremy Clarkson Phone A Friend Jen Essery Lillikakis Chris Essery Game Show Honeymoon Florence Television Prize Money

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