Who Will Replace Martin: The Hottest Contenders Are Unveiled

Record Sport investigates the potential successors to Russell Martin as manager of Rangers FC, analyzing the odds, motivations, and suitability of each candidate.

Under fire manager Russell Martin faces an uphill battle to win over the Rangers fans. Despite the board publicly expressing their confidence in him, Record Sport understands the club has already begun planning for a future without Martin. Whispers have been circulating about possible replacements, with phone calls reportedly made to several alternative candidates.

A defeat in the Premier Sports Cup could prove to be the final straw for the Ibrox decision-makers, particularly after a winless start to the Premiership season. The Glasgow giants' humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League further dampened the mood. While Martin's future remains uncertain, speculation has intensified regarding potential successors. Record Sport delves into the names being tipped by bookmakers should Martin ultimately be shown the door. Among the frontrunners is the experienced Englishman Sam Allardyce, who has been out of work since his departure from Everton in January. Allardyce has openly expressed his interest in managing in Scotland and has even alluded to the possibility of taking the reins at Ibrox. In 2022, he stated that he wouldn't rule out a move to Ibrox, considering it a potential window of opportunity within his managerial career. He has also revealed his admiration for the Old Firm derby and his desire to experience it firsthand. Another contender is Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool icon who last brought a title to Govan. However, Gerrard has had a turbulent journey since leaving Rangers. Despite leading the club to an unbeaten league campaign and a first league title in a decade during the 2020/2021 season, his subsequent stints at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq proved short-lived. While Gerrard's return to Ibrox seems unlikely in the immediate future, sources suggest he has hinted at a potential comeback should the relationship with the supporters mend and an appealing opportunity arise. Meanwhile, Danny Rohl, who emerged as a wildcard candidate for Rangers before Martin was appointed, could be back in the mix. Having left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, his name may resurfaced as a potential contender. Rohl has openly expressed his ambition to manage at the highest level, indicating his desire to pursue a challenging role with top-tier club





