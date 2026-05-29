GOAL's writer breaks down who they expect to win and what this trophy will mean for both the Gunners and Les Parisiens.

The Champions League final is almost here, and GOAL's writer breaks down who they expect to win and what this trophy will mean for both the Gunners and Les Parisiens.

The Champions League final rarely takes a backseat to anything, but there's a certain once-every-four-years summer tournament, this time held in North America, that might be stealing just a bit of its thunder. Yet this finale is easily worth the footballing world's attention. On one hand, you have the nouveau riche in Paris Saint-Germain looking to build on a dominant run in this tournament. On the other, there's Arsenal, one of the game's grandest members of the old guard.

Fourteen top-flight titles. Wright, Henry, Bergkamp, Adams. The list of stars who have featured for the Gunners is endless. Yet if there's one thing that has eluded the London side, as Chelsea fans will painfully remind their rivals, it's the Champions League.

Saturday offers the chance to finally lift the trophy. Yet it won't be easy in Budapest for either side. Who will win the Champions League final and why? It has to be PSG, right?

They showed at the beginning of the competition that they're all attack, and maybe there were a few frailties there. But the second leg against Bayern showed they can win ugly, too. It'll be PSG, but it won't be pretty. PSG.

They're too talented, too together and they know how to win this thing (and win it in style). Arsenal can win if they make things ugly, but PSG might be good enough to be immune to ugliness. As painful as it is to write (put two and two together here), Arsenal will sneak past PSG. Similar to the Knicks, there are times in sports when things that, on paper, shouldn't make sense happen on the field.

We're seeing that right now with Arsenal. Their defense has just enough quality, and they'll likely get past PSG on a fluky set piece. They've got to be up there! It's so ridiculously hard to repeat in this competition.

You usually get figured out or run out of steam. PSG were excellent last year, and they're even better this year. Could they mix it with Pep's Barca? Maybe.

Let's say Top 3 and call it a day. Getting closer? They still won't have that blue blood-like feel that, say, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Liverpool carry. That said, going back to back is a different level of achievement that'll certainly lead to some good conversations about their place in history.

Real Madrid are the gold standard, but PSG might be on par with Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi's Barcelona. Two in a row would put them in that conversation. Vindication of pretty much every single method out there. They have drawn plenty of criticism this year for their defensive football and LinkedIn vibes.

They're also just a little bit annoying. Winning the Premier League silenced a lot of haters. This would shut everyone up for good. Remember, they have never won a UCL.

A club of their size probably deserves one. And in these games, anything can happen. Everything. It's validation for this project, this coach, and these players.

It's also validation for this club, given the lack of historical success in this tournament. Arsenal certainly need this more than PSG because it would lift the club so much. won it. This would be for them. It also might cement Mikel Arteta's place on Arsenal's managerial Mount Rushmore.

Getty It changes every week for PSG! Right now, though, it's gotta be Ousmane Dembele. He's the Ballon d'Or holder, and his levels haven't dropped since. A word, too, for Declan Rice, who has been truly excellent this year.

Vitinha and it's not close. Okay, maybe a little close with Dembele, but, realistically, Vitinha is in a class all his own right now. Good luck finding a midfielder more influential, and, if he's anywhere near his best, PSG walk through this. KVARADONA!

Is there a player in football who is as talented as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and talked about less? Call it a name-recognition issue (try saying that three times fast! ) or a lack of knowledge about PSG beyond Ousmane Dembele, but this man can play. Put some respect on his name.

If there were an obvious opportunity, then you could make a compelling argument. But most managerial positions are filled. Odds are he's got one more PSG season in him and maybe a Premier League move. Interested, Liverpool?

Why ruin a good thing? There's something special about simply racking them up until they don't really matter anymore. Going back to back doesn't reach that territory and, in truth, Champions League success probably never will. So, with that in mind, rise this thing as long as you can, Luis.

It is crazy to see how far Enrique has come since his first foray into coaching with Roma (believe it or not, U.S. international Michael Bradley was on that team, too). If there's one wrinkle that could be interesting, it's that Pep Guardiola, a mentor of Enrique, never won three in a row. Why not chase that with PSG? It all depends on Saturday, of course





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