Whoopi Goldberg Defends President Trump's Attendance at NBA Finals Game

Whoopi Goldberg expressed surprise support for President Donald Trump's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, stating that anyone who is a Knicks fan should be there. The panel on The View had been discussing the possibility of Trump's presence creating a 'jinx' for the Knicks, but Goldberg argued that she didn't think anything could jinx the team's winning streak.

Whoopi Goldberg , a 70-year-old actress, surprisingly expressed her support for President Donald Trump 's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. During a discussion on The View, Goldberg stated that anyone who is a Knicks fan should be there, despite the controversy surrounding Trump's presence.

The panel had been discussing the possibility of Trump's presence creating a 'jinx' for the Knicks, but Goldberg argued that she didn't think anything could jinx the team's winning streak. She highlighted how the Knicks were on a mission to win and that their fans should be there to support them. Goldberg also emphasized her own connection to the Knicks, stating that she had always been a fan at her core because she was from New York.

The other hosts on The View, including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, pushed back against Goldberg's comments, arguing that Trump's presence was a distraction and that the security measures in place to protect him were excessive. However, Goldberg remained steadfast in her support for the Knicks and Trump, urging the other hosts and viewers to concentrate on putting out good energy.

Despite her support, the Knicks went on to lose to the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, marking their first loss of the Finals after a 13-game winning streak. Trump left the city from John F Kennedy airport, calling the game 'fantastic'





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