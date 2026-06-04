Whoopi Goldberg Frustrated by Interruptions on The View's Pickleball Segment

Whoopi Goldberg, the longstanding moderator of ABC's The View, found herself in a heated exchange with her co-hosts during a discussion about pickleball. The incident, which saw Goldberg throw her cue cards in frustration, has sparked discussions about the show's lively debates and potential efforts to oust Goldberg from her position.

Whoopi Goldberg , the 70-year-old EGOT winner and moderator of ABC's The View since 2007, found herself in a frustrated exchange with her co-hosts during a segment about pickleball on Tuesday's show.

Goldberg appeared to be flustered as she struggled to conclude the Hot Topics segment, with panelists Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin interrupting her repeatedly. The incident, which was caught on camera, saw Goldberg exasperatedly throw her cue cards on the desk and tell Navarro to 'hush up' as she tried to finish her thought. The exchange quickly made headlines, with multiple news outlets reporting the details.

Earlier in the show, the panel had welcomed former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to discuss her new book. Goldberg, known for her outspoken views, particularly on politics and her disdain for former President Donald Trump, has often been the subject of headlines. Recent rumors have suggested that producers may be looking to replace Goldberg, with an insider telling the Daily Mail that the negative talk is likely a strategy by her political enemies to manifest her ouster.

Despite the rumors, the show's current cast remains intact as it heads into its 30th season, with all co-hosts content with their jobs and the show's management happy with Goldberg at the helm





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