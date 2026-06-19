Why a 61-year-old coach swears by one incline treadmill workout

Women's fitness coach Julie Ellis shares her approach to staying lean and energised with just one structured cardio session, a 20-minute incline treadmill workout repeated twice a week, which lines up with research showing the benefits of regular aerobic exercise.

At 61, women's fitness coach Julie Ellis stays lean and energised with just one structured cardio session: a 20 minute incline treadmill workout she repeats twice a week, backing up her regular strength training.

Her approach lines up with research showing that regular aerobic exercise cuts the risk of chronic disease and supports heart, brain and mental health, without needing long, punishing runs. The routine is far simpler than you might expect. Many people still picture cardio as endless jogging or hour long gym classes, which can feel unrealistic once joints ache and diaries fill up. No hour-long sessions, no complicated equipment, just this, says Julie Ellis in Women's Health.

I just want people to know age has no limits. She emphasises that keeping some form of structured exercise as you get older really matters, both for staying slim and for everyday stamina, but insists it does not need to dominate life.

A 30 year study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine followed 147,374 adults and found that meeting aerobic exercise guidelines was linked to a 26 to 43 per cent lower risk of death from any cause compared with doing none, while combining cardio with strength work gave the biggest reduction, up to 47 per cent. For adults, including people in their sixties, health bodies such as the NHS advise around 150 minutes of moderate activity a week plus muscle strengthening on at least two days, and Ellis uses this incline treadmill workout as a compact way to tick off a meaningful chunk of that recommendation.

The session starts with an easy two minute warm up walk, then moves into a series of short intervals that alternate brisk uphill walking with gentle jogging on a shallow incline, before finishing with a relaxed four minute cool down. Walking blocks sit at around 3.5 to 4.0 mph, while the treadmill grade climbs from 5 per cent up towards 12 per cent, and jogging blocks sit nearer 4.5 to 5.5 mph with just 1 to 2 per cent incline, creating a rolling hill effect in a very controlled setting.

Depending on fitness level, Ellis suggests holding each work block for between two and four minutes, adjusting speed so you can still talk in short sentences but would struggle to sing, which keeps effort in a moderate to moderately hard zone. Incline walking brings an extra advantage for older exercisers, as research indicates that walking uphill can reduce load on the inner part of the knee joint compared with flat walking, while still raising heart rate and calorie burn more than staying level at the same speed.

For many people in their sixties, a realistic weekly pattern might include two full body strength sessions plus Ellis's incline treadmill workout twice, reaching much of the recommended cardio dose, then topping up with everyday movement such as dog walks or gardening. Beginners or those with joint pain can keep every interval as a walk, trimming the top incline down to 8 or 10 per cent and slowing the belt until effort feels challenging but controlled, using the talk test rather than chasing exact speeds.

If you do not have access to a treadmill, a similar effect comes from finding a steady hill outdoors and alternating brisk uphill walks with easier flat or downhill sections measured by time, still aiming for around 20 minutes of total work. Anyone with a history of heart problems, chest pain, unexplained breathlessness or dizziness should speak to their GP before starting, and it is wise to stop immediately and seek medical advice if you notice chest discomfort, severe shortness of breath, faintness or palpitations during a session.

For those who dislike traditional cardio yet want to stay trim, strong and independent, the appeal of Ellis's approach lies in its clarity: one straightforward incline treadmill workout, twice a week, that quietly supports long term health





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Julie Ellis Incline Treadmill Workout Cardio Aerobic Exercise Women's Fitness Health And Fitness Exercise Routine

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