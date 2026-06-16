Why Archies Arch Support Flip Flops Are Worth Every Penny: A Personal Review

A detailed review of Archies Arch Support Flip Flops, highlighting their comfort, arch support, and durability compared to standard flip flops, along with customer feedback and comparisons to other brands.

Among friends and family, there is a long-running joke that whether it is pouring with rain or gloriously sunny, you will find me in flip flops .

Effortless to slide on and off when dashing out the door, and despite being a devoted sandal enthusiast, I had never splashed out on a quality pair until I discovered Archies Arch Support Flip Flops. For years I relied on two-pound Primark pairs, completely unaware that spending a little more would be entirely worthwhile and that I had been seriously missing out.

The moment they arrived and I slipped them on, it was immediately apparent why these thirty-five-pound sandals have amassed over one hundred thousand five-star customer reviews. Archies is an Australian brand, though shoppers can purchase the Arch Support Flip Flops via Amazon or through their UK website. A bestselling number one on Amazon, they are available in UK sizes three to fourteen.

I went for the brown colourway, but there are more than sixteen shades to choose from, and I have already set my sights on lemon and sky blue. Unlike the standard flip flops I had grown accustomed to, Archies feature built-in arch support and a specially designed closed cell foam footbed. This gradually moulds to the shape of your feet and after a handful of wears, it feels as though they have been custom-made to match your precise foot size.

The straps are fully adjustable, accommodating all foot sizes without causing rubbing or blisters between the toes. Archies do recommend them as a snug fit, which I would concur with, so those who are typically a half size should opt for the next size up. As a size five, I found the fit to be spot on, neither too tight nor loose enough to risk losing them mid-stride.

Developed by physiotherapists, these are undoubtedly the most comfortable flip flops I have ever tried, and arguably the most stylish too. The sole of the Archies Arch Support Flip Flops is marginally thicker, promoting ideal foot posture, while also proving surprisingly flattering, as the added height gives the appearance of longer legs. I have yet to take them on a holiday by a pool or beach, but the waterproof construction appears to be a highly practical feature.

Having already worn them on lengthy walks without any foot discomfort, they would be perfectly suited to a city break. They admittedly come at a higher price point than standard flip flops, but in my view they are worth every penny and should last for years to come.

Prior to becoming a convert to the Archies Arch Support Flip Flops, I had been eyeing up Havaianas Sim Square Toe Flip Flops, available at thirty pounds from ASOS, with a square-toe design that is a particularly fashionable choice. Fit Flop is another well-loved brand amongst shoppers, and their Ergonomic Flip Flops are a top seller, with Fit Flop confirming that over one million pairs have been sold.

Priced at thirty-two pounds, they are available in a range of colours, including metallic finishes and a colour-blocking design. Personally, Archies Arch Support Flip Flops have firmly claimed the top spot as my preferred summer footwear and beyond. Amongst the one hundred twenty thousand reviews on the brand's website, one customer wrote: "These flip flops are absolutely worth the cost, I have bought three pairs because they are so comfortable.

My first pair I have had for over three years and they are still good as new. These flops helped my plantar fasciitis and make walking so much more comfortable.

" A second reviewer shared: "I wore them all day the first day and felt like I was walking on a cloud. I did not even realise the straps were adjustable until I got them, but made for a perfect fit. I am already pondering my next colour.

" They may not suit everyone, however, as one shopper noted they are accustomed to much firmer footwear, explaining that "they are not as comfortable as I thought they would be. " This contrasted with another buyer who commented: "These are honestly the best flip flops I have ever worn. They are very comfortable, mould to your feet and are great quality. They are very comfortable sizing, I am a five and they fitted perfectly.

I walked in these on holiday and the sole thickness was great, did not feel uncomfortable once. I love the appearance and have now got them in two colours, best flip flops I have ever had.

" In conclusion, Archies have revolutionised my summer footwear experience, offering unparalleled comfort and style that justify the investment for anyone seeking durable, supportive sandals





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