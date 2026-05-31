Why do we make more hedonistic choices in the evenings?

A study has concluded that while we tend to be sensible and restrained in the mornings, evenings are for excess because we're more 'psychologically aroused' at that time of day. The Australian and Chinese researchers looked at how circadian rhythms – the body's internal clocks – affect what we choose to buy. The number of 'hedonic purchases' – items which were luxurious, indulgent or decadent – increased significantly during the early evening hours, rising sharply at 7pm and reaching their peak at 8pm. In a second experiment, people were more likely to opt for a chocolate lava cake at 8pm compared to 10am. Tests also showed that people were more 'psychologically aroused' in the evenings.

Scientists say most people will reach for decadent chocolate cake over a bowl of fruit in the evenings because we're programmed to make more hedonistic choices then.

A study has concluded that while we tend to be sensible and restrained in the mornings, evenings are for excess because we're more 'psychologically aroused' at that time of day. The Australian and Chinese researchers looked at how circadian rhythms – the body's internal clocks – affect what we choose to buy.

The number of 'hedonic purchases' – items which were luxurious, indulgent or decadent – increased significantly during the early evening hours, rising sharply at 7pm and reaching their peak at 8pm. In a second experiment, people were more likely to opt for a chocolate lava cake at 8pm compared to 10am. Tests also showed that people were more 'psychologically aroused' in the evenings





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Circadian Rhythms Body Clocks Hedonic Consumption Psychological Arousal Shopping Habits Decadent Choices Fruit Vs Cake Morning Vs Evening Guilt Of Indulgence

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