England face Spain in Madrid as Tuchel calls Nations League clash proof of concept

England visit world champions Spain in Madrid with Thomas Tuchel calling it the biggest test in world football, while Harry Kane says it is the perfect chance to prove themselves.

England face world champions Spain in Madrid on Sunday in a Nations League clash that Thomas Tuchel has described as the biggest test in world football.

The match at the Metropolitano Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm and will decide who wins Nations League A Group 3 and gets a home second leg in March's quarter-finals. Spain are unbeaten in 43 games, a run that includes winning the World Cup by beating Argentina in New Jersey in the summer.

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Luis de la Fuente's side last lost to Colombia in March 2024, winning 34 and drawing nine since, and they also won Euro 2024 by beating England in the final in Berlin. At home, Spain have not lost in 20 matches, winning 15 and drawing five, since a 2-1 defeat by Switzerland in September 2022. England captain and Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane said: This is the perfect opportunity to try and prove ourselves.

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Tuchel Confirms Trafford Start Ahead of Spain Clash

Tuchel, who confirmed Leeds United's James Trafford will get another chance in goal as he alternates with Jordan Pickford, added: This will be proof of concept on the highest level. It is the biggest test in world football. Spain are unbelievable on an incredible run. Tuchel continued: Spain won the last big titles.

We are trying to take it away from them. We are up for it. We are in a good moment to push our limits. We are up for something spectacular.

Midfielder Declan Rice echoed that view, saying: It is a massive game. When you are playing against the world champions in Spain there is no greater incentive. It is the sort of game that brings out the best in us. We are going to see where England are at.

England arrived in Madrid on Saturday evening having won four successive matches since losing 3-2 to Spain at Wembley in September, when a rare Kane penalty miss prevented them taking a 3-1 lead. England's most recent win in Spain was a 3-2 Nations League triumph in Sevilla in October 2018, their first away victory against them for 31 years.

Upson Hails Kane S Praise For England Challenge

Former England defender Matthew Upson, who will be in Madrid for BBC Radio 5 Live, told BBC Sport: Harry Kane saying this is the perfect opportunity for England to prove themselves is a great way to build this challenge up. If England get a point, or even better a win, against Spain with their record, at home and away, we will come away thinking they are at a high level.

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Upson added: England are still a bit of a work in progress. We have two or maybe three players who are playing some of the best football across Europe and the world at the moment. I am thinking of Kane, Bellingham and, at times, Anthony Gordon. The key is utilising that, then getting the rest of the team to a place where it can support that and deliver its own world-class support.

This is the challenge for Thomas Tuchel. After the World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina, the Football Association canvassed the opinions of the whole squad. It emerged at a full and frank meeting with Tuchel at the start of the September international break, with Kane and Jude Bellingham understood to have given forthright views on the approach in that loss.

Squad Backs Tuchel S Positive Approach To Games

There is now believed to be a feeling in the squad that Tuchel has taken on the lessons and is focusing on a more positive approach. England have lost the last two European Championship finals and were beaten by Argentina in this year's World Cup semi-final. They also lost the 2018 World Cup semi-final to Croatia and the 2019 Nations League semi-final to the Netherlands, when poor defending by John Stones and Kyle Walker saw them lose 3-1 in extra-time.

Upson said: England are adopting a more positive approach, but look a little vulnerable defensively, which is maybe the compromise. Yes, England could have been 3-1 up against Spain had Harry Kane scored his penalty, but don't forget we could easily have been 3-0 down before we scored. Tuchel has called on his players to embrace the occasion.

Tuchel Urges England To Embrace Serious Determination

He said: Because we didn't take our chances it was a tight match, which is good overall, because it can't always be glamorous and super-exciting. Sometimes it is about being serious and determined. Sunday is not a final, but it will not do England any harm to think so.