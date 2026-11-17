Nvidia's board made clear Jensen Huang will not return as CEO despite his allies' push, as the company beat earnings expectations and the SEC opened an investigation.

Nvidia's board does not intend to reinstate ousted CEO Jensen Huang, despite him and his tech allies vying for his return at the chip giant.

A company conference call hosted by Chair Harvey Jones on Tuesday night made clear Huang is not set to return to the helm. The call came minutes after Nvidia posted its first earnings report since the Huang scandal erupted. The SEC also announced an investigation into Nvidia after the close on Tuesday. The focus of the SEC probe is unclear, although reports suggest the agency is looking at whether the company's disclosures misled investors, according to the WSJ.

Also read Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eyes shock comeback after admitting affair with an alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia Reports Strong Earnings Amid CEO Scandal

In the company's third quarter of fiscal 2027, earnings per share were $2.68, topping the $2.48 expected. Revenue came in at $115.8 billion versus $109.1 billion expected. Data center revenue, the company's most important business, was very healthy at $107.6 billion. Guidance for the fourth quarter also came in strong.

Shares of Nvidia have dropped 35 percent since their most recent all-time high in October. Last Friday they wrapped their sixth straight weekly drop, the longest losing streak since 2012. Huang admitted to cheating on his wife after the $4.5 trillion technology company's board launched an investigation into reports regarding extramarital relationships. The relationships included Alice Huang, a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence services, and two other employees at Nvidia.

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I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children, Huang wrote in a memo to staff on Sunday. There is no excuse for what I did. Nvidia named executive vice president and chief financial officer Colette Kress to serve as interim CEO while they search for Huang's replacement.

Jensen and Kress were known to have tension in the workplace. The ex-CEO had called her a deer in the headlights to her face during a meeting with Nvidia's top financial officers in August. Kress has long been skeptical of Jensen Huang's push for his company to finance other AI startups and help the industry expand.

Insider Trading Lawsuit Targets Nvidia Executives

Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia would use its extensive capital and industry dominance to sign memorandums of understanding with some of Wall Street's largest asset managers. It sought investors and private capital to finance a range of computing infrastructure, including data centers and other chip factories. Nvidia board members are facing insider trading and corporate misconduct claims in a new civil lawsuit that alleges they ignored red flags pointing to the ousted CEO's fling with a suspected Chinese spy.

Senior executives at the US chipmaker netted an astounding $2 billion by cashing in on material non-public information that had yet to reach investors, according to a federal complaint styled as a derivative action on behalf of Nvidia and reviewed by the Daily Mail. They include Mark Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist who co-owns the Golden State Warriors and is one of Nvidia's longest-serving directors.

He allegedly sold almost $1.5 billion worth of stock before news leaked of his colleague's romance with Alice Huang. Kress is also accused in the complaint of unjust enrichment by selling $63 million in shares in the months before the alleged spy scandal wiped around $200 billion off Nvidia's value. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the FBI is looking into Huang's affair, though the tech tycoon has not been charged with any crime.

Jensen Huang has agreed to testify behind closed doors before three House committees on December 1. Those include the House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Over 33 years, Huang built the company at the center of the AI era, but in our view, his conduct nevertheless made his position untenable.

He maintained through spokespeople that his ties to Alice Huang, head of major customer Megaspeed, were strictly business. Only after the affair emerged did he disclose it to general counsel Tim Teter. Even then, he assured Teter, who spoke with the board, that there had been no others. Four days later, the board learned otherwise.

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The Megaspeed entanglement posed a textbook conflict of interest. Megaspeed bought billions of dollars of scarce processors and is under federal investigation. Nvidia's code of conduct flags personal relationships as a conflict risk. Nothing currently in the public record indicates Huang ever disclosed the affair or stepped aside from a single decision involving Megaspeed.

Conflict of Interest Allegations Surround Huang

The board's unfinished inquiry would ordinarily counsel patience, but the push to restore him anyway points to the financial self-interest driving his backers. Under Huang, Nvidia remade itself into its customers' chief financier, a central banker for start-ups that needed chips and funding. Huang may have personally assembled this financial edifice, but the fractures were showing before the scandal broke. By August, Nvidia was billions in guarantees for buyers unable to afford its hardware outright.

Nowhere did that breakdown in trust carry steeper stakes than in China, where Huang was Washington's foremost advocate for looser export rules. Documents reviewed by reporters place servers holding Nvidia's H800, H100, and H200 chips inside a Shanghai facility tied to Alice Huang's network. Some of those units reportedly went first to Aperia Cloud Services, an official Nvidia Cloud Partner in Singapore, before being smuggled into China.

The servers were pledged as collateral in January 2025, when all three chips were barred from sale to China, nearly a year before President Donald Trump's December 2025 policy backed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to let Nvidia sell the H200 to approved Chinese buyers for a 25% U.S. government cut. There are reports that a blacklisted defense university bought two H200s through a reseller in September. Neither source says Nvidia made the sales.

Illegal Chip Sales to China Under Investigation

Exporting controlled silicon to China's military or blacklisted entities without a license is illegal regardless. Nvidia has said that over 99% of controlled data-center revenue billed in Singapore came from US-based customers. But a buyer that books orders through a U.S. entity is not the same as an American end user. Megaspeed obtained most of its hardware through Aivres, the California arm of Inspur, a Chinese server maker which has been blacklisted for supporting China's military.

Singapore billings swelled from 8.5% of Nvidia's revenue to roughly 20% over three years, hitting 22% in the quarter ended July 2025. The very next quarter, the standalone Singapore line disappeared. Reports say Nvidia told many overseas cloud partners to keep Chinese customers below a ceiling of 30% to 49%. A supplier policing that ratio knows the figure, and disclosing it would be an elementary first step toward accountability.

Neither Huang nor Nvidia has been formally charged with a crime, and the company maintains it complies with the law.