Why low white slingbacks suit women over 60 so well

The low-heel white slingback has become a staple in the wardrobes of women over 60, as seen on Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. This shoe style offers a balance of elegance and practicality, making it perfect for dressing up or down.

The low-heel white slingback has become a staple in the wardrobes of women over 60, as seen on Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

This shoe style offers a balance of elegance and practicality, making it perfect for dressing up or down. Italian fashion press has praised Demi Moore as one of the best-dressed stars at Cannes 2026, and her off-duty looks, including an all-white ensemble with low white slingbacks, have been closely watched.

The Roger Vivier 'Belle' ballerina-style shoes in white leather, with a low block heel and a strap that hugs the back of the foot, are a key factor in their appeal. Many style guides now agree on the basics for dressy shoes for women over 60, including a low, stable heel, decent cushioning, good arch support, and a shape that does not squash the toes.

Demi Moore's Vivier pair mirrors this checklist, with a broad, modest heel that gives a little lift without pitching the body weight forward or tiring the calves. The slingback strap adds security, which many women start to value more after 60, especially on shiny floors or damp city streets.

Low white slingbacks are replacing spindly courts for a lot of women in their sixties, as they look dressy enough for weddings and dinners yet feel close to a flat for everyday errands. For city days, women over 60 are pairing white slingbacks with straight or wide-leg jeans, a crisp T-shirt and a tailored blazer, giving an easy outfit a polished edge without losing the ability to walk between meetings.

At weddings and garden parties, a low block-heel slingback works with midi dresses and skirts, with the broader heel far less likely to sink into grass or catch on old church steps than a thin stiletto. In smarter offices or at the theatre, cropped tailored trousers that sit just above the ankle strap, plus a silk blouse or soft knit, let the shoes shine; white leather brightens classic navy, grey or camel in a very simple way.

If slingbacks never quite suit your feet, the same comfort rules point towards other stylish comfortable shoes for women over 60: cushioned loafers for smart-casual days, minimal leather trainers for relaxed city breaks, and supportive ballet flats with padding and a rounded or almond toe for those who want something very low but still feminine





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Demi Moore Cannes Film Festival Roger Vivier Belle Ballerina-Style Shoes Low White Slingbacks

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