Why Olive Oil is a Game-Changer for Tuna Mayo

Discover the benefits of using olive oil instead of mayonnaise in tuna salad mixture recipes and how it can elevate the flavour of your sandwiches.

Tuna mayo is an excellent sandwich filler or salad ingredient, as it's not only tasty but also healthy. Tuna is brimming with protein and provides vital vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B3, D, calcium and magnesium.

When preparing tuna mayo sandwiches, I adore experimenting by incorporating different vegetables such as sweetcorn, cucumber and red onion for additional crunch and taste. However, one aspect I'd never modified was replacing mayonnaise with something else. Coming from an Italian heritage, olive oil plays a significant role in our cuisine, so I was intrigued whether it could taste superior when combined with tuna instead of mayonnaise - and it absolutely did.

I found that olive oil doesn't merely act as a replacement for mayonnaise in tuna salad mixture recipes. I'd venture to say it genuinely enhances the flavour. Mayo makes tuna stick together, creating a mushy, heavy consistency with a somewhat oily aftertaste. Olive oil, conversely, highlights the natural saltiness of tuna, delicately covering the chunks and giving them a lighter, purer taste.

Moreover, when extra ingredients are added, their flavours become much more distinctive when olive oil is employed. Instead of piling in spoonfuls of mayonnaise, simply pour one to two tablespoons of olive oil per tin of completely drained tuna. Carefully mix with a spoon and add a splash more olive oil only if the tuna still looks parched.

The goal is to gently cover the tuna instead of drowning it, as you definitely don't want it submerged in a puddle of olive oil - that would create an unappetising outcome. The recommended type of tuna for this recipe is Albacore, a bigger fish featuring paler flesh, a sturdier consistency and a subtler taste than solid or chunk light options. It genuinely permits the olive oil to shine





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Tuna Mayo Olive Oil Tuna Salad Healthy Eating Food Recipe

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