Why Your Child's Anxiety May Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Childline reports rising anxiety in children, and a family therapist explains why attempts to help can initially lead to more intense emotional outbursts – and why that's a positive sign.

Childline reports a surge in anxiety among children, with the daily school run often becoming a focal point for parental concern. Many parents find themselves in a frustrating cycle: they attempt to implement advice on managing their child's anxiety – offering encouragement, resisting the urge to rescue, and allowing their child to face challenges – only to be met with increasingly intense emotional outbursts.

These outbursts manifest as larger meltdowns, louder crying, and heightened anger, leading parents to question whether their approach is actually exacerbating the problem. According to Dr. Jenny Brown, a seasoned family therapist and researcher with over four decades of experience in child and adolescent mental health, this experience is not unusual, and in fact, signals that parents are on the right track.

The core issue lies in the fact that parents are often advised to cease accommodating their child’s anxiety, but are rarely prepared for the immediate consequences. Dr. Brown explains that this shift in parental response frequently triggers a significant reaction from the child, characterized by displays of helplessness, emotional breakdowns, or even rage, as they grapple with the departure from previously established, comforting patterns.

The phenomenon behind this temporary worsening is known as an ‘extinction burst’ – a well-documented behavioral principle. This burst represents a temporary intensification of the anxious behavior before it begins to subside. Research indicates that these extinction bursts typically last around seven days in children. This means seven days of escalated meltdowns, more vocal protests, and increased emotional distress.

The critical challenge is that most parents are unaware of this predictable pattern. Consequently, when the intensity increases, they understandably assume their efforts are failing and revert to old habits of intervention, inadvertently restarting the cycle of anxiety and accommodation. This creates a self-perpetuating loop where parental worry leads to increased monitoring, which reinforces a perception of the child’s fragility, prompting further intervention and ultimately, strengthening the anxiety.

Dr. Brown highlights a common, often unconscious, pattern: natural parental protectiveness, when fueled by anxiety and constant focus on the child, can gradually evolve into a pattern of over-accommodation. This over-accommodation, while intended to alleviate immediate distress, ultimately hinders the child’s ability to develop coping mechanisms and manage their anxiety independently. Dr. Brown’s solution isn’t about ‘fixing’ the child, but rather about transforming parental responses.

Her central philosophy, honed over her extensive career, is that ‘parents change themselves, not the child. ’ She advocates for unwavering consistency during those crucial seven days of the extinction burst, emphasizing that the escalation is a temporary and expected part of the process. While acknowledging that this period will feel intensely challenging – she likens it to experiencing a ‘category 5 cyclone’ – she assures parents that it will not last indefinitely.

Her forthcoming book, ‘The Parenting Paradox,’ published by Bloomsbury, delves deeper into these concepts. Dr. Brown frames this approach as a ‘paradoxical path,’ but one that is essential for this generation of parents to understand and for their anxious children to benefit from. The key takeaway is that resisting the urge to immediately soothe or rescue a child during an anxiety-driven outburst, while incredibly difficult, is a vital step towards fostering their long-term emotional resilience and independence.

It requires a shift in perspective, recognizing that temporary discomfort is a necessary component of growth and learning to manage anxiety effectively





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Child Anxiety Parenting Mental Health Extinction Burst Dr. Jenny Brown Child Development

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