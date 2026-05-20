Wia Gold raises $92 million from equity investors at 46c per share

Africa-focussed Wia Gold raises $92 million from investors by selling shares at $0.46 per share. The new capital will be used to explore for and extract minerals, reduce costs, and manage risks in the Namibian underground mining industry, with the intention to publish a definitive feasibility study for its Kokoseb project before the end of 2022.

Africa -focussed Wia Gold has raised $92 million from investors by selling shares at an offer price of $0.46 per share. The mining company aims to release a definitive feasibility study for its Kokoseb project in Namibia before end of this year.

It aims to raise $184 million by completing the equity raise and the $50 million bank loan. Since 1835, Mining Journal is one of the most respected news titles in the mining industry. A subscription provides access to expert-led Insights reports, ESG Index, and Leadership Insights. The ESG Index assesses ESG performance of 60+ of the world's largest mining companies across various indicators.

Leadership Insights reveals top mining company executives' priority issues through interview series and industry-wide surveys. Wia Gold's new capital will be used to explore for and extract minerals, reduce costs, and manage risks in the Namibian underground mining industry. Wia Gold's intention is to publish a definitive feasibility study for its Kokoseb project before the end of 2022. The subscription options to Mining Journal include individual and team subscriptions.

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Africa Mining Capital Gain Kokoseb Namibia University Of Namibia Namibia Mining Corporation Definitive Feasibility Study Underground Mining Equity Raise ESG Index Leadership Insights ESG Performance

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