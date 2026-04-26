Wicked Star Accuses Airline of Disability Discrimination

Marissa Bode, known for her role in Wicked, alleges Southern Airways denied her boarding due to her wheelchair use, sparking a debate about airline accessibility and compliance with disability laws.

Wicked actress Marissa Bode has publicly accused Southern Airways , a commuter airline, of denying her boarding due to her disability. Bode, who uses a wheelchair since being paralyzed in a car accident at age 11, detailed her experience on TikTok, stating that gate agents informed her she couldn't board because all passengers must climb stairs to access the aircraft.

She characterized this as 'blatant segregation' and expressed frustration with the recurring challenges she faces while traveling. Bode’s manager had reportedly been assured by the airline that accommodations would be made for her. The incident raises questions about accessibility and compliance with the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA). Southern Airways’ Contract of Carriage stipulates that passengers must be able to ascend and descend stairs, and exempts the airline from providing mechanical lift devices for planes with 28 or fewer passengers.

While portable ramps may be available at some locations, their availability isn’t guaranteed. Bode was attempting to fly to Pennsylvania for a speaking engagement and encountered difficulty locating her boarding pass, prompting her to seek assistance from gate agents. She alleges they directly asked if she could stand, and upon her response that she could not, they denied her boarding.

Bode questioned the airline’s reasoning, asking if they had never accommodated a disabled passenger before, to which staff reportedly responded that even elderly passengers struggle with the stairs. She criticized the airline for not proactively updating its planes to accommodate passengers with disabilities, stating that disabled individuals shouldn’t be an 'afterthought'. Further complicating the situation, airline staff allegedly shifted the reason for denial to the weight of her wheelchair, despite it weighing only 35lbs, less than some passengers’ luggage.

Southern Airways’ policy allows one wheelchair per passenger as checked baggage, but requires it to be stored in the cargo compartment. Bode highlighted the absurdity of this claim on TikTok, pointing out her own weight exceeds that of her wheelchair. The Department of Transportation’s ACAA mandates airlines provide accommodations for passengers with disabilities, including assistance with boarding and deplaning in a safe and dignified manner.

The Daily Mail has reached out to both Southern Airways and a representative for Marissa Bode for comment. This incident has sparked a wider conversation about accessibility in air travel and the responsibilities of airlines to accommodate passengers with disabilities





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