Widespread Outbreak of Hantavirus Suspected as 'Generation-Three' Case Emerges

A suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case has emerged, potentially indicating the start of a significant outbreak of the deadly rat-borne disease. The disease has been transmitted through human contact since the infected Italian man boarded a Dutch KLM flight, and there is a possibility it has spread beyond the MV Hondius. Authorities are concerned about the contagiousness of the virus and anticipate further cases in the coming weeks.

The first suspected 'generation-three' hantavirus case has emerged, potentially signifying the first stage of a much wider outbreak of the deadly rat-borne disease . Samples from a quarantined Italian man have been sent to an infectious diseases hospital for testing after he boarded a Dutch KLM flight alongside a woman who later died from hantavirus.

No cases have been confirmed in people who were not on board the MV Hondius, but if the 25-year-old from the southern region of Calabria tests positive, it will prove the disease is a lot more contagious and far less contained than previously thought. The Italian man, alongside three other Italians, had been placed in quarantine after boarding the flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam on April 25





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Hantavirus Rat-Borne Disease Shangri-La Cruises An Outbreak Dutch KLM Flight Infection World Health Organisation Genetic Mutations Incubation Period Containment

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