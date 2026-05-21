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Widow faces years of 'unbearable waiting' for tribunal claim against her late husband's employer

Law - Employment Law News

Widow faces years of 'unbearable waiting' for tribunal claim against her late husband's employer
Employment TribunalWidowHusband
📆5/21/2026 3:18 PM
📰DailyMailUK
30 sec. here / 14 min. at publisher
📊News: 57% · Publisher: 90%

A widow who took her late husband's firm to an industrial tribunal will have to sell her family home to pay for the case as she faces a four-year wait for her day in court.

A widow who took her late husband's firm to an industrial tribunal faces a lengthy wait for her case as she has to sell her family home to pay for legal fees.

Catriona Ball, who lost her husband Lewis in November 2024 following his resignation from Inspiration Healthcare due to stress and discrimination, now faces years of 'unbearable waiting' after being told that her claim cannot be decided until January 2029. Catriona Ball, who cannot settle her husband's estate until his case is heard, says the lengthy wait has made her loss more painful and that she needs closure to move forward.

Experts have called for a radical overhaul of the employment tribunal system to address the backlog and ensure swift justice for claimants

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DailyMailUK /  🏆 7. in UK

Employment Tribunal Widow Husband Firm Idea Healthcare Stress Discrimination Financial Pressure Unbearable Wait Time Grief Closure Employment Tribunal System

 

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