Widow Marks Ten-Year Anniversary of FoodWithBareHands' Death

Jessica Duarte commemorates the decade since her husband, the FoodWithBareHands YouTuber, was shot by police in Texas. The tribute reflects on their life together and his lasting influence.

Jessica Duarte honored the tenth anniversary of her husband Michael Duarte's death on Instagram, reflecting on their marriage and his legacy as the popular FoodWithBareHands creator.

Background of the Fatal Shooting

On 1 November 2023, Texas police shot and killed 36‑year‑old Michael Duarte after responding to a 911 call about a male subject with a knife acting erratically. Sheriff's officials said Duarte, who had celebrated his wedding anniversary just days earlier, "approached officers threateningly" and refused to comply with repeated orders to get on the ground.

Also read Eric Dane's widow Rebecca Gayheart shares loving birthday tribute

The deputy, after Pere in a threatening manner, fired two shots that struck Duarte. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death a homicide from two gunshot wounds: one to the left chest and one below the chest. No alcohol or drugs were detected.

Jessica Duarte's Public Tribute

On 1 November 2024, the anniversary, Jessica posted a photo from their wedding and wrote, "Year 10 was supposed to be the best one yet, but instead God called you home early. I'm thankful for the earthly time we had here. Just because our vows ended doesn't mean I'll ever stop loving you." She added a promise to honor his memory through their daughter.

Advertisement

Jessica still manages the FoodWithBareHands Instagram account, which has about 840,000 followers. No new posts have appeared on Michael's TikTok since October 2025. The couple's children keep his cooking legacy alive through the content that continues to be shared.

Impact on Community and Social Media

Michael Duarte first began posting cooking videos during the pandemic, later turning the hobby into a business. Fans mourn his abrupt death and celebrate his influence on online cooking culture. The shooting sparked discussions about police use of force and the treatment of activists and public figures.

Jessica's tribute highlights the personal loss felt by the community and the enduring reach of his content, as the account continues to inspire viewers worldwide. The anniversary reminder serves as a reminder of the costs of sudden loss and the importance of preserving creators' legacies.